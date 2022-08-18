Huasteca traditional medicine prevails and arrives at Fenapo 2022 – El Sol de San Luis

With cures for empacho, for Covid and fright; with herbs, massages and cleanses, for people as well as homes and businesses, the Huasteca healers who offer their services in the Artisan Pavilion of the Potosina National Fair refuse to disappear.

Women who cannot have children, or are pregnant with poorly accommodated babies, high blood pressure, diabetes, sprains, “bad air” and envy; people with insomnia or cramps find a halo of light in this place.

The Artisan pavilion receives primarily artisans from San Luis Potosí, who offer visitors such innovative items as corn husk handicrafts and mesquite furniture, there are -as in past editions- the traditional doctors of the Huasteca Potosina.

Beliefs and faith give way to healing through traditional indigenous medicine, such as that of Mrs. Raquel Hernández González, from the municipality of Rayón, who offers sweeps, belly lifts, empacho cures and traditional sobadera.

Among the medicinal plants that it manages are estafiate, moringa, rosewood, saffron, ginger and rosemary; although its “star” product is the miraculous ointment made with 12 medicinal plants for sprains.

In the place we were able to talk with Juliana Sánchez Santos, a receptive and friendly woman from the municipality of Axtla de Terrazas, who assured that she always asks that everything goes well for all of us “that no one is left incomplete and arrives at home how it came out.”

“I have been a traditional doctor for many years, some patients already know me, they talk to me on the phone and I send them their medications and the herbs they ask for,” he said.

He acknowledged that after two editions without the Potosina National Fair being held, this year has not been like before, “it is a bit loose, now the pandemic was there and many people are barely gaining confidence, I cannot complain, people They come and they ask me to help them.”

Regarding the diseases for which he has some remedy, he pointed out that there is even to strengthen the defenses against Covid-19, “I bring it there, my merchandise for the pandemic has already arrived, I bring that medicine because the virus was quite strong in the Huasteca.

He clarified that their products are certified, “one hundred percent, they registered my medicines and everything went well, I produce them, I have my laboratories, small but I have them.”

Sánchez Santos presumed to be an expert in cures, personal and for business, we have the cure for fright, treatment for fertility problems, vice, for the prostate and falling bladder, massages for sprains and pain and personal amulets.

On a tour of El Sol de San Luis, we also found the traditional herbal medicine of Tamazunchale, with an empirical diagnosis and natural treatments “for all kinds of diseases, natural and foreign, massages and kneading of fractures and sprains, as well as cleansing of people, houses and businesses.

The Artisan Pavilion also welcomes the traditional doctors of Tancanhuitz de Santos, whose healer and midwife offer cleaning services, rubbed for good luck and against envy; spine, arms and waist massages, for muscle pain and, of course, for fright.