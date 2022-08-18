You know how to use coconut oil for skin? You have to learn! Treasured by our grandmothers and revered by the celebritiesWithout a doubt, more and more lovers of oil paintings are adopting it as one of their favorites. And it is that after the need to bet on much more natural beauty routines, and being preceded by its surprising benefits, it is not surprising that it is the star ally to take care of the skin and the planet.

Known since ancient times for its moisturizing, regenerating, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties; There are many reasons to encourage us to use it at least once. For example, the famous ones who already have it on a pedestal such as Jennifer Aniston, Emma Stone, Miranda Kerr, Angelina Jolie, Gisele Bundchen and Kourtney Kardashian, to name a few, are proof of this and they have dreamy skin!

Still don’t know how to take advantage of coconut oil on your skin? We tell you the keys.

The benefits of coconut oil for the skin

Moisturize to the maximum

Yes, definitely, among his most recognized qualities is its powerful ability to moisturize and, even to regenerate the skin. And it is that from its distinctive oiliness to its high concentration of vitamins E and K, lauric and omega fatty acids; Some experts say that this oil helps keep the face and lips much more hydrated and revitalized, by promoting an improvement in skin condition.

Hence, celebrities such as Blake Lively, Poppy Delevigne and Suki Waterhouse have adopted it as a powerful natural ally not only for the skin, but also for the hair! Not for nothing do we see him star in some of the most effective homemade and professional masks.

Of course, the truth is that its benefits will also depend on your skin type and its condition, the consistency with which you use it and, of course, the rest of the products and habits with which you complement it.

Coconut oil is a powerful face and body moisturizer too! Getty Images

Regenerates, revitalizes and rejuvenates

Although it could not boast of being a kind of magical elixir that completely replaces that select series of anti-aging and anti-scar creams that you already have in your drawer, if there is one thing we can assure you of, it is that the benefits of coconut oil for skin. Because, based on its composition, it has moisturizing, nourishing and regenerating properties, which can help promote and improve skin elasticity, preventing premature expression lines and fighting scars.