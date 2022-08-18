How much money did Jennifer Lawrence make from The Hunger Games?

Jennifer Lawrence In recent years she has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood and at 31 years old she has an extensive filmography, where we find great popular feature films. There is no doubt that at the time of being named her, the first thing related to her that arises is the saga The Hunger Gameswhich he starred in all four of its installments from 2012 to 2015. How much money did he earn?

The films directed by Gary Ross and France Lawrence are based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Uzanne Collins and were a complete success at the box office, despite criticism from the press at the time. Although she had been part of X-Men, the actress chose to accept the proposal of The Hunger Gameswhere she played Katniss Everdeen, a young woman who protects her sister and finds herself in the midst of macabre tricks of the dictatorial government in her country.

As we mentioned, the collections were only up for the saga. The first, in 2012, earned $694,533,290 million worldwide and subsequent adaptations of the novels “On fire” Y “Mockingjay” they obtained $861,819,813 million, $755,100,229 and $652,112,341. To this we must add the production costs that included the salary of its protagonist.

+ How much money Jennifer Lawrence made in The Hunger Games

At the time of being selected for the main role in The Hunger Gamesit was confirmed that for the first film he had a salary of $500,000 thousand dollars. Noting the success of the franchise at the box office, the production made the decision to notably raise his pay to $10 million. to continue in the role of Katniss, which also had some extras for different reasons.

This topic was no small thing. Jennifer Lawrence, since at the time he had been the voice of equal pay in Hollywood and more than once he has made reference to this issue in which he was paid less than his male colleagues. However, having been in charge of X Men Y The Hunger Games managed to be the highest paid actress in all of Hollywood between 2014 and 2015 with $52 million dollarsalso for advertising contracts.