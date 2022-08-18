How did Hulk’s cousin become a superhero?

Jennifer Walters is obsessed with Captain America’s virginity and has no qualms about poking fun at the superhero’s sex life. Single, ambitious and a bit intense, the 30-year-old lawyer leads a normal life and dreams of being a successful lawyer. But she, at the same time, is the cousin of Bruce Banner, the scientist who was turned into the Hulk by gamma rays.

In addition to family kinship, she will soon discover that she has something else in common with him, something that will make her green, but not with envy.

Walter does not want to be a superhero, but fate leads her to share Banner’s superhuman strength and a capacity for physical transformation (much more moderate, but powerful) resulting from the anger that comes off in a stressful situation. This is the context that surrounds She Hulk: Defender of Heroesthe new Marvel series around this character created by Stan Lee and John Buscema and who appeared in the comic Savage She-Hulk in 1980.

The story, developed for the Disney+ streaming platform, and which premieres this Thursday, August 18, tells the contradiction that the protagonist has to deal with in her new role of power and her daily life, but in a comedic tone in which Many times Walters makes a show of irony to recount his misadventures in his double life. He added to legal battles representing other superheroes, of whom he perfectly understands many of his conflicts.

She is more stylish in her manner – when the green is revealed in her skin and her muscles bulge – than her cousin the Hulk (who after years of research, trial and error was able to control the brute force that once dominated him). She Hulk takes her new condition without so much trauma and tries to deal with fame, dangers and even some occupational hazards, such as transforming during a trial in the face of an unexpected attack.

Green but very human

In the series, she exudes a confidence that any self-help guru would dream of having and even breaks the fourth wall (addressing the audience watching from the other side of the screen) to talk to them about her problems and remind them that although she can throw a rock gigantic thousands of kilometers away, it can also be fragile, impetuous, irreverent, insecure… very human.

While thinking about Captain America’s sexual awakening, he has no problem making fun of his cousin’s lifestyle after an unlikely yoga class. It really is a series of pure entertainment that aims to expose more emotional layers of its protagonist and is not suitable for lovers of traumatized superheroes or with deep-seated moral conflicts.

Jennifer Walters does not come from another planet, nor from another dimension, she was not chosen for a secret experiment and she is not even a deity who comes down to Earth to save humans from chaos or the apocalypse.

The actress Tatiana Maslany decided to face the challenge of being She Hulk. She has experience in changing her skin and mood since she became famous in 2013 by starring in Orphan Blackk, in which he came to play a dozen characters, winning an Emmy Award and earning recognition for being like a chameleon in his work.

Although there is more digital technique in his adventure with Marvel, it was the one to handle the scale in his new metamorphosis.

“We always tried to find a balance between the humor (which came from the comics) and the contradiction of having superpowers, but losing a bit of what normal life is, with a visual narrative like the one that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And all the time we spend to keep these elements of comedy are not so often united in these types of stories, ”says Kat Coiro, who directed six of the eight episodes of the series, in a chat via Zoom with Colombia Weather.

She acknowledges that she is excited about the genre of the series. When she was a child she devoured the comics of she-hulkbefore growing up and being carried away by a career marked precisely by humor, directing episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mozart in the Jungle, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, ShamelessSofia Vergara’s comedy modern-family or the movie marry mestarring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Coiro recently discovered that her husband had a collection of comics saved, in which there were some of She Hulk.

“We went to her mother’s basement and I had to read them again and I reconnected with that emotion that superheroine generated in me: she was bold,” he stressed.

Faced with the work of Tatiana Maslany, the director acknowledges that “she is capable of taking over and putting many characters in her skin, but it was interesting that in she-hulk he had to assume another type of acting exploration.

“Here she is someone who retains her identity when she transforms and that affects her a lot, because she wants to be the same as always, but it is not easy when you are almost two meters tall and have this color; the world perceives you differently and you have to find a way to deal with it (sometimes with humor of course) and fight with the villains; Tatiana managed to be very plausible in that conflict, ”she assured.

Just as it managed to reflect a woman with very close and daily family dynamics. From her good relationship with her cousin Bruce Banner to her outsider nature with her parents, who have to help her in a moment of crisis due to her new condition.

“I had never played anything like a superhero before, so it took me a little while to get it into my head,” he confessed in a Disney+ interview.

“I was excited because it had that element of humor that made the project something different, special,” acknowledged the actress, who does not go overboard with jokes in front of the screen and is capable of offering some traces of drama that contrast with the fun dynamic that Jennifer takes over with the Hulk, which in turn returned actor Mark Ruffalo to the most popular role of his career.

“Hulk is like an obligatory mentor for her who doesn’t understand what she has received and what that entails. He is trying to prepare her the best he can. They have a great relationship and Bruce is just excited to have a person who can relate to him on a Hulk level,” explained Ruffalo in a recent interview and who also has the funniest moments in the series, when he shares with Maslany: they make fun of the typical relationship of master and apprentice, as well as its powerful nature.

“We worked using motion capture suits, attached to the body and with sensors that made us look like two babies who fight all the time,” Maslany recalled of the clothing that later makes possible his physical transformation that is seen on the screens.

“I have always been a fan of Marvel and somehow knew the great visual and global scale of its productions, but I really want people to be able to connect with this story of radical changes, but above all good moments of humanity and a lot of fun” , ends Kat Coiro.

