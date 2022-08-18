How Creed III Could Surpass The Rocky Saga

It was in 1976 when Sylvester Stallone marked a before and after in sports productions thanks to Rocky Balboa. At that time, a saga of films began -written and starring him- that marked a generation. But the phenomenon did not go away too quickly: at the end, he started a new series titled believe, whose protagonist is the son of the mythical Apollo Creed. After two deliveries, Michael B Jordan is preparing the third part. Find out how it could top the original story!

So much believe What creed II, have grossed $388 million at the worldwide box office. The excellent reception of the audience made it possible to think of a continuation of this story. For this reason, the next March 3, 2023 a new movie will be released. Jordan will repeat the leading role, in addition to being in charge of directing the film under the production of Sylvester Stallone.

You won’t be alone! They accompany him in the cast Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad, Mila Kent, Jose Benavidez, Selenis Leyva, Florian Munteanu, Tony Bellew, Jacob Duran, Patrice Harris, Ann Najjar, Thadeus J. Mixson, and Spencer Moore II. Although it is a promising proposal, it is not exactly its plot or its cast that could make Creed surpass the original saga.

so did you know Stitch Duran, the renowned cutman who is responsible for healing cuts in boxing and mixed martial arts fights. In dialogue with Fred Talks Fightingthe professional revealed some details of Creed III. Among them, he insisted: “It will be completely different from what was seen in the previous Rocky movies. Michael B Jordan did a tremendous job…probably the best coordinated fights that I’ve seen”. Will it have better sequences than Stallone’s character? We will be able to know the answer in March 2023!

+ Sylvester Stallone’s next movie on Prime Video

Though Rocky was the springboard to launch his career internationally, Sylvester Stallone continues to work in film with movies that have nothing to do with boxing. In this sense, the next 26 of August will premiere Nemesis in Prime Video. The film follows Sam Cleary, a 13-year-old boy who suspects that Mr. Smith, his mysterious neighbor, is actually a legend in hiding.

“Twenty years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante named Nemesis was pronounced dead after a fierce battle with his rival. Most believe he is dead, but some in the city are hopeful that he is still alive. With the city on the brink of chaos, Sam sets out to persuade his neighbor to come out of hiding and save the city.”, explains its official synopsis.

+ Sylvester Stallone’s training at 76

Last July, Sylvester Stallone celebrated his 76th birthday. The actor, known mainly for his work in the saga Rocky, maintains a privileged physique. How does he do it? On his verified Instagram profile, she explained referring to the long walks with your dog: “In the morning, I usually get up, stretch, maybe have a protein shake, and then work out, but I found a new training method that helps you walk!”.