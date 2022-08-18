how and where to find the Kemahemeha and the flying cloud of Dragon Ball

The crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball it has come with so many novelties that my head is still spinning trying to concretize them all inside my mind. The good thing is that yesterday I decided to collect everything important in a post that can come in handy if you are a bit lost or lost and that you can consult below.

Be that as it may, the truth is that each crossover of Fortnite It is one of lime and another of sand for the battle royale: sometimes it makes it more absurd and other times it raises its level of epicity to unsuspected levels. And, precisely, the information that I bring you here has to do with the latter; specifically with the Kamehamehas or the flying clouds. Or, rather, where and how to find them. I leave you with the list of places below:

you can get them in the capsule that appears at random points on the map throughout the games ✅

you can buy him items to Bulma on the map in exchange for gold ( in this other article my buddy Naza told you how to find it ) ✅

( ) ✅ Finally, you can buy them in the Dragon Ball themed vending machines. Next, I leave you with a map where I mark the ones that exist:

Created with GIMP

The truth is the new Kamehamehas of Fortnite are causing a sensation and it is not for less: it is one of the best objects that have come out in the battle royale. And if you don’t believe me, this clip from Reddit serves as a demonstration:

Finally, I just want to remind you that I will be attentive to bring you Any other information about this new Fortnite crossover that may be of interest to you.