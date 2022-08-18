Hollywood actresses who were paid much less than their male co-stars | Entertainment Cinema and Series

It’s no secret that women’s salaries are often lower than men’s. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a woman earns 82 cents for every dollar a man earns, and things are no different in Hollywood.

Actresses like Zoe Saldana or Bryce Dallas Howard have been paid much less than their fellow actors. We present to you 8 celebrities who received a lower salary than that of their male co-stars, in some cases the difference is millions of dollars.

In the movie ‘All the money in the world’ (2017), the actress was on screen almost as long as her ‘co-star’ Mark Wahlberg, but her salaries did not reflect it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle was paid $625,000, while Mark was paid 8 times this amount with a salary of $5 million.

In 2015, the Oscar winner shared credits with Matt Damon in ‘The Martian’. At the time of her, there were reports that estimated that the actress earned 7 million dollars for giving life to Melissa Lewis in this film, while Matt received 25 million.

However, the actual pay gap was even more outrageous. On October 16, 2015, Jessica revealed in an interview with HuffPost that she received much less than what was reported.

“I made less than a quarter of that actually, so there’s a huge pay gap in the industry.”

In this sense, his estimated real salary was around 1.75 million dollars.

In 2014, the actress of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent made her debut as Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’.

According to CheatSheet, working on this Marvel movie earned Zoe $100,000. However, her co-star Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) received more than twice that with an estimated salary of $350,000.

In June 2017, the Oscar winner was honest in an interview with ‘Marie Claire’ magazine about the shocking salary difference between her and Ashton Kutcher in the movie ‘Friends with Benefits’: the actor earned three times more than her despite that both starred in this 2011 film.

“I wasn’t as angry as I should have been. I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy,” she commented.

The actress shared the camera with Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy, where she unfortunately faced receiving several million less than the actor.

In May 2018, Variety reported that in the sequel ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, Pratt had a salary of 10 million dollars, while Bryce received 8 million.

However, in August 2022, in a chat with Insider, the actress confessed that she earned “much less” than Chris, although she did not reveal what her real salary was.

“I was paid much less than the reports said, much less,” he said.

The singer and actress will be part of the sequel to ‘Joker’, which will hit theaters in 2024 and will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as this DC villain.

After the confirmation of Gaga in this film, on August 11, 2022, Variety shared the approximate salaries of the actors: Lady Gaga will have an estimated salary of 10 million dollars, while Joaquin will receive double: 20 million dollars.

#7 Amy Adams and Jennifer Lawrence

In 2013, the actresses were part of the cast of ‘American Hustle’, a film that also featured performances by Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper and Jeremy Renner.

Unfortunately, according to Vanity Fair, both Amy and Jennifer were paid 2% less than their male co-stars.

On October 13, 2015, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the pay disparity with her male colleagues in an open letter posted on Lenna Dunham’s website.

“When the Sony hack happened and I found out I was getting paid way less than lucky people with dicks, I wasn’t mad at Sony. I was mad at myself,” the Oscar winner wrote.

“I failed as a negotiator because I gave up early.”