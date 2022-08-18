History of the Getty family, a powerful dynasty

Until a few decades ago, the Getty dynasty of Scottish-Irish origins was famous mainly for two reasons: the investment in the oil business, which in the twentieth century had led George Franklin Getty and his son Jean Paul Getty to become two industry tycoons , and the seizure by the ‘Ndrangheta of John Paul Getty III in Rome in the 1970s, an episode on which the essay is based. All the money in the world by John Pearson and the 2017 film adaptation of the same name directed by Ridley Scott. Today, for the most part, we hear about Getty instead because of Getty Images, the photographic agency owned by Mark Getty, whose brand often appears in the photos that are taken during the crucial events of the showbiz, albeit among many branches of the Getty family still coexist many other fascinating personal destinies.

Among the most curious is undoubtedly that of Beau Perry, great-grandson of Jean Paul Getty on the part of the mother and son of the activist Claire Perry: raised in California and then a student at Georgetown University, the man moved to Alaska and since 2013 it has been the largest algae farmer on the Pacific coast, at the forefront of sustainable marine aquaculture among other things. On the other hand, Isabel grew up in London, in turn the great-granddaughter of Jean Paul Getty, but by paternal line, who after having walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan has dedicated her career to a music halfway between soft-rock and grunge soul , founding the band Jean Marlow of which she is currently the songwriter under the name of Izzy Getty. As for the American side, it is inevitable to mention Gordon Getty, son of Jean Paul Getty, who made headlines because of the scoop of his second family kept hidden for years from his wife Ann, and whose children have long avoided being associated. to the Gettys – at least until Gordon’s brother died and one of them, Kendalle, already known for being a very popular feminist artist on social media, didn’t start calling herself Kendalle Getty.

Not to mention Ariadne Getty, yet another paternal great-granddaughter of Jean Paul Getty, who initially raised her children August and Natalia – known as Nats – in the States with their father’s surname, without revealing anything about their connection with the famous dynasty to protect them. When the two moved to England to study with some cousins, however, Ariadne decided to tell them the truth, while supporting their coming out and their fight for queer rights. Now the August Getty Atelier is known for its tailor-made creations for the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, while Nats’ online company – Strike Oil – deals with streetwear clothing with a twist of its own vault of whimsical elegance. And there’s more: in 2019 Nats married Gigi Lazzarato, a transgender woman who had already established herself on YouTube with her makeup tutorials on YouTube, and in 2021 she embarked on a gender transition path as a woman. to man.

Then there is Joseph Getty, son of designer Domitilla Harding and Mark Getty, who met the talented and cosmopolitan Sabine Ghanem during a dinner in New York, falling in love with her at first sight. The two got married in Rome in 2015, in the Basilica of the Santi XII Apostoli where Joseph’s parents had already married thirty-three years earlier, and later settled in London where the original line of jewels of Sabine G. she soon adorned the outfits of artists such as Céline Dion, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Catherine Deneuve.

Last but not least is Paul Balthazar Getty Junior, the oldest surviving great-grandson of Jean Paul Getty, who debuted in 2019 with the luxury streetwear line Monk Punk, has opened a retail store and has depopulated on the radio with the hip-hop track Wack. After overcoming the period of poverty in her childhood and a drug addiction in early adulthood, she has continued the path in the world of entertainment that she had undertaken at just fifteen with a role in the film. Lord of the Flies, establishing himself at that point as an actor, director and producer for film and television. “Stories like mine generally don’t have a happy ending,” he told al London Times“but mine is a united family and it made me want to be a better person”, giving back in a nutshell a heartfelt definition of one of the most multifaceted dynasties of our times.