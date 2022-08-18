Henry Cavill is no longer the most handsome man in the world, he was surpassed by a member of BTS

Who is Kim Nam-joon, the most handsome in the world?

According to the survey, based on public opinion, the K-Pop singer, Kim Nam-joonleader of bts, snatched the position from him and now he owns the number one spot. He is originally from Seoul, South Korea, he is 27 years old and also known as RM.

RM from BTS.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording A)



This young performer, who stands out as a rapper, is one of the most loved and admired celebrities not only for his great talent, but also for his charisma and tender personality.

It should be noted that he also performs as a solo dancer and singer. In 2015 he released his first mixtape, MRand in 2018 the second entitled Bow.

Kim Nam-joon, leader of BTS.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Recording A)



Third place so far Bradley Cooperfourth Brad Pitt and the fifth is George Clooney.

In social networks many have reacted. There are those who are satisfied, but others have expressed their discontent by assuring that the survey is a fraud. The truth is that, according to T.C. Candlerthe results are not definitive, it is only a preview of how the positions are going because the final will be published next December.