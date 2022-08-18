Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the UAT in Matamoros

The Faculty of Medicine and Computer Systems Engineering of Matamoros of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) held the graduation ceremony for eighty-six students who are members of the 2015-2020 generation.

Due to the sanitary restrictions due to the covid pandemic that began in 2020, this generation was the first to suspend face-to-face activities due to indications from the health authorities in the state; Therefore, two years after completing their studies, the graduates gathered for their graduation ceremony.

The academic event that brought together the teaching staff, family and friends of the graduates was chaired by the Mtro. in Public Health Pedro Luis Mendoza Múzquiz, Director of the School of Medicine and Computer Systems Engineering of Matamoros.

On his occasion, the director congratulated the graduates for this achievement and urged them to continue enhancing their work as health professionals. In the same way, he thanked managers and teachers for having provided the knowledge to each of them and providing them with the necessary tools and values ​​so that they can develop within their profession.

After carrying out the traditional roll call, the Hippocratic Oath was taken, led by Dr. María Teresa Espinosa Castillo and followed in unison by each member of this generation of medical surgeons.

At the event, the respective awards were given to those who demonstrated the best academic performance, obtaining the first places of the 2015-2020 generation: first, Dr. Jesús Manuel González Rivera; second, Dr. Cindy Peña Segura; and third, Dr. Fabiola Abigail Flores Álvarez. In this framework, the academic merit medals “Dr. Juan Salazar Reyna” to first and second place.

Then, those who during their student stage participated in activities to support the training of their peers, through their work as instructors in the different subjects within their own academic preparation, were recognized.

On behalf of the graduates, Dr. Jesús Manuel González Rivera dedicated a few words in which he thanked the relatives for being present in one way or another in his academic training, since without them the successful completion of his career would not have been possible. of Medical Surgeon.

This atypical and emotional graduation ceremony allowed to know the development of the graduates of the Medical Surgeon program, who, even after graduating, do not forget their time at the university, seeing their faces again with stories of resilience, overcoming and success.