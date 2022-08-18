Good or bad? Adam Sandler films generate intense debate on Twitter after viral criticism

Who knew that a simple tweet could go so far? Well, that’s what happened with the posting of a woman who criticized Adam Sandler’s films.

“No movie can be good if Adam Sandler acts”was what a Twitter user wrote on August 15.

No movie can be good if Adam Sandler acts — Tanni. (@Negrasg_) August 16, 2022

In a matter of minutes, your post went viralgetting hundreds of comments and likes.

It was so much so that the concept Adam Sandler became a trend this wednesday in Twitterwhere users came to his defense.

“I guess you saw punch drunk love Y uncut gems. Did you find them bad?”journalist Lucía López wrote in the comments.

I imagine you saw Punch drunk love and Uncut gems. Did you find them bad? – Lucía López 💚 (@lucialopezchile) August 17, 2022

Here are the answers from others Users defending Adam Sandler movies:

There are two tremendous Adam Sandler movies pic.twitter.com/SsCLuCifTi – Tutto Benne👼🏼🇮🇹🏁 (@lealta_soprattu) August 16, 2022

Aside from diamonds in the rough, I really liked this one. pic.twitter.com/BcW2HtQEGR — Mona, I approve and everything. (@Monalapekas) August 17, 2022

I like Spanglish 🙊 – It was 𓅣 (@javitaxqno) August 17, 2022

There are several wenas. Only you have to remember that the guy makes the movies with his own production company and he doesn’t give a damn if they’re good or bad because he’s a billionaire anyway.

Oh, enough with envy. kill the soul – Hall34🌳🇨🇱 (@hall34) August 16, 2022

crazy with anger is very funny sjhs — Fabo ☭🥝net madness 🤪🚴⚪⚫🔴 (@dumpweed713) August 16, 2022

“Reign Over Me”. You will be very excited! — Seba ® (@Gusanello) August 17, 2022

