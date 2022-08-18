Good or bad? Adam Sandler films generate intense debate on Twitter after viral criticism

Who knew that a simple tweet could go so far? Well, that’s what happened with the posting of a woman who criticized Adam Sandler’s films.

“No movie can be good if Adam Sandler acts”was what a Twitter user wrote on August 15.

In a matter of minutes, your post went viralgetting hundreds of comments and likes.

It was so much so that the concept Adam Sandler became a trend this wednesday in Twitterwhere users came to his defense.

“I guess you saw punch drunk love Y uncut gems. Did you find them bad?”journalist Lucía López wrote in the comments.

Here are the answers from others Users defending Adam Sandler movies:

And you, do you like Adam Sandler movies?

