Good or bad? Adam Sandler films generate intense debate on Twitter after viral criticism
Who knew that a simple tweet could go so far? Well, that’s what happened with the posting of a woman who criticized Adam Sandler’s films.
“No movie can be good if Adam Sandler acts”was what a Twitter user wrote on August 15.
— Tanni. (@Negrasg_) August 16, 2022
In a matter of minutes, your post went viralgetting hundreds of comments and likes.
It was so much so that the concept Adam Sandler became a trend this wednesday in Twitterwhere users came to his defense.
“I guess you saw punch drunk love Y uncut gems. Did you find them bad?”journalist Lucía López wrote in the comments.
– Lucía López 💚 (@lucialopezchile) August 17, 2022
Here are the answers from others Users defending Adam Sandler movies:
– Tutto Benne👼🏼🇮🇹🏁 (@lealta_soprattu) August 16, 2022
— Mona, I approve and everything. (@Monalapekas) August 17, 2022
– It was 𓅣 (@javitaxqno) August 17, 2022
– Hall34🌳🇨🇱 (@hall34) August 16, 2022
— Fabo ☭🥝net madness 🤪🚴⚪⚫🔴 (@dumpweed713) August 16, 2022
— Seba ® (@Gusanello) August 17, 2022
And you, do you like Adam Sandler movies?