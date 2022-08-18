GarageBand, new Remix Sessions arrive with Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN

On GarageBandApple’s “basic” and free music production app (for the Pros there is Logic, of course), new Remix Session with distinguished guests: Katy Perry and SEVENTEEN, K-pop supergroup that is currently among the hottest for fans of the genre. The songs available for the remix are Harleys in Hawaii (single from the sixth studio album Smile released in 2019) and Darl + ing (very recent, released just a few months ago and part of the fourth studio album Face the Sun) respectively.

Remix Sessions are a feature that has been available for some time on GarageBand, but only for mobile operating platforms (in a nutshell: iOS and iPadOS). Basically they allow anyone to remix the proposed tracks, generally in collaboration with famous and appreciated contemporary artists (for example: in the past there have been songs by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift) and with the advice of the so-called Apple Creative Pro (who are basically Genius specialized in creative software). In short, an initiative to allow anyone to unleash their inner DJ.