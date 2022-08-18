Gal Gadot’s most “gangsta” car

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries she received over the years, she was able to fill her garage with several of them. One of his machines stands out for having an incredible “gangster” look. He Learn more about this “gangsta” car below.

Gal Gadot managed to be one of the most recognized actresses of the moment thanks to having played the character of Gisele Yashar in various installments of the saga Fast and furious. In them, she shared filming with great celebrities such as Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson Y Michelle Rodriguezamong others.

This character also allowed her to access great leading roles such as that of the historical superheroine of DC Comics, wonder-womanand that of The Bishop (Bishop) in Red alert (Red Notice). For this film released in 2021, where she acted alongside Ryan ReynoldsGadot took a bag of $20 million.

It was thanks to charging high contracts like this over the years that he was able to satisfy his passion for high-end cars filling his garage with a luxurious collection. In it, we can find a Tesla Model Xa BMW X5Ma Jaguar F Typea cadillac-escalade and an economical Mini Cooper S.

Among all these machines that she owns, the one that stands out for having an authentic “gangsta” look is the Cadillac Escalade. This truck that drives the Wonder Woman intimidated by his large size and shiny black color. It has a market value of approximately 100 thousand dollarswhich would be some 2 million Mexican pesos.

Made by American brand General Motorsthe Escalade has under the hood a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, Gal Gadot’s “gangster” truck can reach a top speed of 209 km/h and go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds.