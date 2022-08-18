From the creators of the iconic J’adore de Dior, comes the eau de parfum version that lasts longer on the skin

With its golden bottle and its dazzling advertising campaigns (with the model Carmen Kass, first, and Charlize Theronlater, both bathed in liquid gold), the arrival of J’adore in 1999 came to leave behind the era of black and white images promoted by Herb Ritts and Peter Lindbergh and open a new chapter of opulence and optimism for the new millennium. In perfumery circles, his scent, as recognizable as it was indecipherable, was equated with pointillism: his formula contained so many varieties of white flowers that it was impossible to tell them apart. Playing on the reverse of the name of the classic eau de parfum, the new edition of he Parfum d’eau is an innovative water-based scent designed for a very different time in history.

The original J’adore bottle has been reimagined in opalescent white glass for the neroli-tinted Parfum d’eau. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Some 900 kilometers south of Paris, on the lush slopes surrounding Cap d’Antibes, Christelle Archer –sales director converted today into a flower grower– lovingly cares for a hundred-year-old bitter orange tree. In an effort to foster transparency and rely on local farming to source its own ingredients, Dior partnered with Archer in 2017 and has been using their neroli oil since last year. And it is that part of the attraction of Parfum d’eau is, precisely, its ability to keep intact the fresh scent of freshly picked neroli –sweet but green, with a spicy touch that tempers the most unctuous point of the jasmine–, thanks to the fact that the water, which is less volatile than alcohol, blends with the essential oils (neroli, magnolia, jasmine sambac and a pinch of pink) and helps preserve its integrity while forming a milky emulsion. While water-based fragrances tend to dissipate quickly and often need to be shaken before use to mix both the water and oil phases – not to mention some are sticky – this is not the case with Parfum d’eau.

The fortuitous result of a nanoemulsion technique initially designed in Japan for facial care, its mixture processed at very high pressure, without the need for chemical additives, avoids having to shake its brand new opalescent white bottle. When spraying it, a soft and enveloping mist reaches us that differs to the touch from a eau-de-parfum to use, since it melts into the skin instead of resting on it but maintaining the concentration, so it lasts as long as the original J’adore. However, its aroma is noticeably different. Intoxicating for some, too loaded for others, it leaves no one indifferent. The secret of Parfum d’eau lies, however, in its subtlety and simplicity, a kind of balm for a tired world that seeks love without reservation.

