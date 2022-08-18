Fortnite Season 3: Week 11 Missions guide

The challenges Y Missions of the week 11 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 they are available from 08/18/2022 and we have to complete them until the end of the season. Here we help you to successfully complete each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our guide to Fortnite We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle over 75 meters (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Gesture at the Tree of Reality (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Land 3 times in the same game (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Open Supply Drops (0/2) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG (0/500) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must eliminate an opponent using a Junk Rift. The Junk Rift is a throwable item that works similarly to the Air Strike Grenade; the place it hits is the target of trash and scrap falling right on top, piercing and destroying structures. The easiest way to eliminate an opponent with a Junk Rift is by knocking them down, enclosing them in a cube (in build modes), and then throwing the Junk Rift into the cube..

Deal damage to a player with a Designated Marksman Rifle more than 75 meters away.

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must hit a shot with the Designated Marksman Rifle on an enemy player who is more than 75 meters from us. We will find Designated Marksman Rifles all over the island, both on the ground, and in chests or supply drops. With one of them in our possession, we must hit a shot on an enemy player at a distance greater than 75 meters.

Eliminate opponents with the Kamehameha

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must eliminate a total of three opponents using the Kamehameha. We will find this Mythical weapon in the following ways:

Bulma sells us Kamehameha, and we can also buy it at Dragon Ball Vending Machines

Random inside capsules from Capsule Corporation . As the games progress, we will see capsules fall from the sky; inside we will find Kamehameha.

Buy it from Bulma at the Kame House (the island with the most eastern lonely house on the map).

Buy in Dragon Ball Vending Machines.

Make a gesture at the Tree of Reality

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must do any gesture or dance at this point on the map:

Location of the Reality Tree

Land 3 times in a single game

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must land a total of three different times. This is easily achieved in Team Melee, where we can redeploy the hang glider at will. Another option is to jump several times on the launch pads around Balsa Loot.

Open supply drops

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must open a total of two supply drops. Supply Drops are the yellow balloons with blue boxes that appear randomly as matches progress.

Deal damage to enemy vehicles with a Charge SMG

What this Mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 500 points of damage to vehicles in which there is an enemy inside. We will find Charge Submachine Guns randomly all over the island, either on the ground, in chests, or in supply drops.

Complete the Week 11 Missions of Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain Battle Stars and thus unlock things from the Battle Pass. As always, we recommend you take a look at our Fortnite guide to find out all the news of the new season.