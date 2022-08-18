FGR determines the non-exercise of criminal action against INE directors

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) determined the non-exercise of criminal action against the six councilors of the National Electoral Institute (INE) who voted in favor of postponing the revocation of the mandatedue to lack of budget.

Confirming the above, the president of the INE, Lorenzo Cordova Vianelloaffirmed that the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, failed in his baseless accusations.

“Last year the INE, and those of us who make up the INE, were accused of have abused in the application of the law. Personal threats have been presented, even criminal complaints, there were some actors who dared to present, by the way, they failed in the attemptbecause they have already been archived, and I want to thank the corresponding Prosecutor’s Office, which guaranteed the rule of law, and unfounded criminal complaints that were probably due more to political intentions, to be noticed by those who presented, then on those the non-exercise of criminal action has already been determined”.

At a press conference in the Senate of the Republic, Córdova Vianello celebrated that the constitutional order has returned to its normal course.

“It is good that the constitutional order is back on track despite the bad and irresponsible players that from time to time alter it. But I think that the constitutional order, the Mexican legal order is much more powerful than the political actors who have little democratic adherence to the rules”.

In this context, the head of the INE trust that in the In 2023 and 2024, the electoral system continues to provide peace and democratic stability to Mexican society.