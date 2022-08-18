Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelsen opens the door to the return of Johnny Depp

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets featured Mads Mikkelsen filling the role of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, the antagonist of this saga that could stay as a trilogy, since Warner has not yet given the green light to new sequels due to the box office and critical results of the last delivery were not what was expected by the company. Although the future of Fantastic Beasts is still uncertain, Mikkelsen has assured that it is possible that Depp will return as a villain, which would mean that, possibly, the actor who has collaborated with Hideo Kojima in Death Stranding have to go out the back door. That or find some way that both artists can stay in the same work.







Mads Mikkelsen doesn’t confirm Depp’s return but drops it

“Obviously, well, now the course has changed, by winning the lawsuit, the court case, so let’s see if it comes back. I may. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor“, the Danish actor explained to dead line. So even though we don’t know anything about any more Fantastic Beasts movies, it’s clear that Johnny Depp’s return has been on the cards at some point. In fact, it was even said in his day that the protagonist of Edward Scissorhands could return as Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbeanbut the actor is very angry with the House of Mouse.

Warner is upside down right now with David Zaslav putting together a long-term plan for the company. always guaranteeing a good quality in its released products (hence why it was not launched batgirl). Of course, although Johnny Depp may return, the one who will clearly not set foot on the set again will be Ezra Miller. The artist has apologized for his scandals and therefore the premiere of Flash keep going.