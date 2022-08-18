Fans Call for ‘Prey’ Amber Midthunder as X-23, the New Wolverine in the MCU (Photos) | Entertainment Cinema and Series

In the movie ‘Prey’, actress Amber Midthunder plays Naru, a young Comanche who wants to be a hunter, but in the company of her dog Sarii they find a Predator who is in the hunting area.

‘Prey’ is a prequel in the ‘Predator’ saga and the story was a hit with fans and critics alike, having a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amber Midthunder’s performance has brought her applause and showing her as an intelligent warrior but also with good feelings, has made fans imagine her in other roles, such as Laura from the ‘X-Men’.

On the big screen Laura was already played by the Spanish-British actress Dafne Keen in the 2017 film ‘Logan’ along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Laura Kinney, known as X-23, is a clone of Logan who eventually takes on the mantle of Wolverine in the ‘All-new X-Men’ comics. With mutants soon coming to the MCU, fans think they have the perfect actress for the role.

Amber Midthunder from ‘Prey’ with Wolverine in the MCU

The actress already has experience in the world of Marvel and as a mutant, since she appeared in the series “Legion” (2017-2019) as the character Kerry Loudermilk. The Fox show was based on the X-Men comics.

On Twitter, many users have shared their desire to see Amber as an adult version of X-23 who could even be the new Wolverine in a universe where Logan also exists.

“Skip Logan, make Amber Midthunder the current MCU Wolverine as Laura.” “If Dafne Keen doesn’t want to go back to play X-23 or Marvel wants a bigger X-23, I can see them trying to get Amber Midthunder to be X -23 in the MCU someday.”

Some, in addition to expressing their desire and comparing the character with the actress, have also asked well-known digital artists such as Bosslogic to make an edition of Amber as Laura / Wolverine.

“Amber Midthunder as X-23 was something I had never thought of, but now I can’t stop seeing her as her.” “I only have one thing to say about Amber Midthunder and her impressive performance in ‘Prey’… X-23.” “Bosslogic can you do this? She would break it like X-23. Also, whenever you draw something, Marvel makes it come true.”

But some fans have not been able to contain themselves and have already made images in which they put the actress as the character to show that her ‘fancasting’ is perfect.

One example is user WeAreNerdsRU who used the Midjourney artist tool that generates AI images from the data they feed.

Another artist who saw the suggestions on Twitter drew her in his style is Elmo_Draws. The character looks as if she is part of the comics, but with the features of the actress.