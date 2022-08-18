Even Kylie Jenner joined! The TikTok trend with cumbia that is breaking it – Metro World News

Kylie Jenner has always been characterized by being part of current trends and now he surprised his fans by joining a famous TikTok trend, which includes music from the cumbia genre.

The video of Kylie Jenner that is being the sensation on TikTok

It should be noted that the song “Cumbia Buen”, from Grupo La Cumbia is one of the most used within the platform.

The trend consists of a dance, in which users only raise their arms and turn from side to side, supported by a filter that generates the effect of waves on the screen.

This makes the slightest movement seem like a big dance step.

Due to its great popularity, the model, businesswoman and influencer He decided to be part of this trend by posting the video on his account.

The publication generated excitement among her fans, since most of the users who were following the trend were mostly Latino, so it was striking that she knew it and decided to follow.

“My queen the most humble”, “It was already a neighborhood”, “Today Mexico won”, “She is a goddess”, “She knows the best trends”, “It is good that Kylie joined the challenge”, “Always she looks so beautiful”, “Kylie, sister, you are already Mexican”, were some of the comments that drew attention in the video.

Kylie Jenner on TikTok

It highlights that it is one of the most famous within the Kardashian dynasty, thanks to his talent in business; In addition to the fact that his looks are imitated by dozens of fans, who aspire to have a life just like hers.

On TikTok he has more than 43 million followers and his videos add up to more than 700 thousand “likes”.

In addition, she is usually very active on this social network, posting part of her day to day, cooking recipes, outfits and various things that occur to her along the way.