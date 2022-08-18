Estée Lauder ends the year increasing its sales by 9%, but stumbles in the fourth quarter

Estée Lauder grows, but is not confident. In fiscal year 2022 (ended June 30), the US cosmetics company has registered sales of 17,740 million dollars, an annual growth of 9%. In the last quarter, Estée Lauder has reduced its sales by 10% and its profit has plummeted by 95%.

In the full year, the profit of the company that owns Clinique, Bobbi Brown and The Ordinary stood at 2,390 million dollars, 16.7% less than what was collected in the previous yearYoeither.

For fiscal year 2023, Estée Lauder expects its sales to increase between 3% and 5%, counting on a negative impact of 1% due to the war in Ukraine and another 3% due to variations in foreign currencies.

Only in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company estimates that its sales will decrease between 10% and 8%estimates that take into account the impact of the war and the termination of the group’s license contracts with brands such as Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger and Ermenegildo Zegna.

“We have posted excellent results, exceeding our expectations and achieving record sales”, said Fabrizio Freda, president and CEO of Estée Lauder. The executive pointed out that the La Mer, MAC and Jo Malone London brands have led the company’s good performance.

In China, due to the restrictions put in place by the government to stop the spread of the pandemic, Estée Lauder was unable to operate normally until the beginning of June. The group’s stores in China were closed for three months and its logistics plant in Shanghai “operated with limited capacity”.

America, the main market for Estée Lauder, it was also the region with the highest growth for the group in the year, with an increase of 22%, up to 4,623 million dollars. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa (Emea), the company’s sales increased by 11%, to 7,681 million dollars.

By lines of business perfumery is the division that has experienced the most growth in the year, increasing its sales by 30%, to 2,508 million dollars. Makeup and hair care products followed, both growing 11% to $4.203 billion and $631 million, respectively.

Only in the last quarter of the year, Estée Lauder has recorded sales of 3,560 million dollars, a drop of 10% compared to the same period of the previous year. The company’s profit in the quarter was 52 million dollars, plummeting 95%.