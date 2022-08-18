Emma Watson surprises with her new job

After months focused on her activism, Emma Watson returns to the audiovisual, although not as an actress. The protagonist of Harry Potter is the new ambassador of Prada Beauty, the beauty line of the Italian firm.

“The British actress, activist and artist embodies the essence of the multidimensional woman of Prada”, the brand has announced on its social networks, with the first photographs of Watson as an ambassador.

But the new work of the actress does not end there. Watson is the face of the brand’s new fragrance, Prada Paradoxe, and has directed the campaign herself, marking her directing debut.

“When Prada asked me to be the campaign image for their new fragrance, I asked if I could direct it,” explained the actress in a post on Instagram, with a screenshot of the promotional video, which will be shared soon.

“I can’t wait to share this piece of my art and I hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed making it,” reads part of the post’s text.

In statements to the specialized portal WWD, Watson makes it clear that he has been thinking about directing his own projects for some time, and that the brand’s proposal came at the perfect time. “I love telling stories. I think I’m good at it. I think I have a vision,” he explains to the magazine.

Since 2020, Watson has also been on the board of luxury conglomerate Kering, as chief sustainability officer. The actress is one of the great champions of a more conscious and respectful fashion with the environment and this new project with Prada will be no different, since she has revealed that the fragrance can be refilled once finished to save packaging.

Watson’s last job in the cinema was in 2019, when she played one of the protagonists of little women. In January of this year she returned to Hogwarts to participate in the reunion of the protagonists of Harry Potter to celebrate twenty years since the premiere of the first film in the saga.

Emma Watson: style evolution of the actress see the gallery