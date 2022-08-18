Emma Watson has returned to the pixie haircut in the middle of 2022

The eternal charm of Emma Watson. If there is an actress who does not lose relevance over the years, it is her. And who better than the British to embody the new muse of Prada Beauty. Talented artist, activist for social causes and declared feminist, is there something about her that is not captivating? She now has two more things to add to her CV: director and beauty icon. Yes, Emma premiered her new facet as a director in a series of shorts that embody the values ​​of the Italian firm: femininity and intellect hand in hand, since one is not at odds with the other; and furthermore, the haircut that went viral more than 10 years ago.

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow at their wedding ceremony Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It was the year 2010 when a very young protagonist of Harry Potter, Emma Watson, arrived for her appointment at the beauty salon with a photo of mia farrow in the hand. If memory serves us right, it was in 1966 when the American actress married Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas in a white dress adorned with a bow and a button-up jacket. What made that image immortal? The pixie haircut that would inspire a generation of women to turn to scissors to shed their manes, including the mother of Emma Watsonand the same actress from Harry Potter years later.

What happened after 2010 was a wave of haircuts (very short) that it would seem that only those lucky ones with oval faces and angular features could pull off with absolute success. Let us remember that during the decade it was worn by celebrities such as Anne Hathaway (who cut her long hair for the role of Fantine in Les Miserables), Jennifer Lawrence (which after so many dyes and heat tools had to resort to total trimming), Vanessa Hudgens and the always beautiful, Charlize Theron Wondering if it’s still relevant in 2022? Let it Emma Watson show you the evidence.

How is Emma Watson’s pixie haircut in 2022