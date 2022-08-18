Emma Stone recycles her wedding dress for the MET

The MET gala has been a real dream, many celebrities have passed through the red carpet and none has left us indifferent. But there are some that have amazed us even more than the previous year, this has been the case of Kim Kardashian, for example, who wore the Marilyn Monroe dress with which the actress sang ‘Happy Birthay’ to Kennedy.

Another of the celebrities that has left us breathless is Emma Stone,the dress she wore is the one she wore during her own wedding after party by louis vuitton, All the ones that have been used from the brand for this gala are archive pieces or looks already used as part of a circular creativity proposal..

A fashion recycling commitment that leaves the MET gala at the top

In a sign of commitment to it, the actress rescued her wedding dress after party designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for the occasion. An ethereal, ballerina-style feather dress that she wore with rings from the high jewelry collection of the Maison.

Without a doubt, it has been one of the styles that has conquered us the most and we love the proposal that Louis Vuitton has had. So another of the looks to remember in this MET Gala where it was very difficult for us to choose the best dressed of the night.

This year’s fashion party was themed “The Gilded Age” and is a continuation of 2021, specifically fashion in the United States between the 1870s and 1890s.

The gala, which aims to raise funds for the Costume Institute that the museum has, this year demanded a dress code framed in the exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion“, which was divided into two: in September 2021, the first, dedicated to “exploring the modern vocabulary of American fashion”, and now with a sample that “explores the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that are related to the complex histories of those spaces”.

