Emma Stone in Spider-Man No Way Home? The actress cuts us off

If you named a character related to spider-man randomly, anyone, it is very likely that on the net you found a page with rumors about his possible participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The third “solo” film of Tom Holland like the wall-crawler Marvel has become over the months a hotbed of rumours, unconfirmed news and completely plausible theories about what we will see in the film jon watts.

One of the most active rumors was that of the possible participation of Emma Stone in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising his role as Gwen Stacy from the Amazing Spider-Man movies, where he co-starred with Andrew Garfield.

VIDEO Everything We Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home… And What We Suspect!

However, the actress, who today premieres Cruella in cinemas and in Disney Plus (with premium access), he shattered all those theories and rumors in an interview with MTV News, where he said that he had not participated in the filming of the film.

Disney + continues to release news, such as its STAR channel. If you sign up for the annual subscription, you will save the equivalent of two months compared to the monthly subscription. Register

Andrew Garfield himself recently made similar statements, ruling out all those rumors that linked him to him, since Tobey Maguirewith Spider-Man: No Way Home. Naturally, all this could be a game of confusion, it would not be the first or the last time, but until there are confirmations after the premiere, we have to trust the words of Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield.

Would you have liked to see the iteration of Gwen Stacy as Emma Stone on the big screen?