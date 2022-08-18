Elsa Pataky congratulates Chris Hemsworth on his birthday with the funniest photos

Elsa Pataky shares the funniest photos of her husband, Chris Hemsworth, to wish him ‘happy birthday’. The Spanish actress and the protagonist of ‘Thor’ form one of the most established couples in Hollywood and it is common for them to share their best moments on social networks. This August 11 could not be less since the Australian actor celebrated his 39th birthday and his wife decided to open her most personal photo album to congratulate the man in her life.

In the video at the top, you can see how Elsa Pataky congratulated her husband, Chris Hemsworth for their 39 years and how they celebrated surrounded by their three children: India, Tristan and Sasha. The couple, who married in 2010, have been happily married for 12 years and in one of her last visits to Spain, the actress revealed the secret of her union. “You have to have time for both of you, especially when you have kids, to keep in touch with each other,” she said.

Photo credit: Agencies

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth form one of the most established couples in Hollywood and, in her congratulations, the actress ‘reveals’ the most unknown facet of her husband. “Happy birthday to my favorite parrot trainer, childminder and wife tamer, there is nothing you can’t do! We love you to infinity and beyond! The artist wrote along with the funniest images of her particular ‘Thor’: one with a parrot in a bathtub, another ‘fighting’ with his children and a third ‘casting a spell’ on his wife.