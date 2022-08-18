Eiza González and the red leggings with which she captivated in West Hollywood

Singer Eiza Gonzalez was caught by paparazzi while heading to the gym in West-HollywoodCalif.

She flaunted her spectacular figure by wearing a sports outfit made up of tight red leggings and a matching crop top that showed off her small waist and flat abdomen.

The 32-year-old Mexican is constantly seen drinking coffee and this time she brought a red glass of versace, another drink in a plastic cup, her cell phone and a donut to hold her hair.

Photo: Grosby Group

Although he is going to exercise, he does not forget the glamor. She wore sunglasses and multiple jewelry accessories on her ears and hands.

She was later seen wearing a blue mango shirt, black leggings and cowboy boots, getting on board with the trend. cowgirl.

The Mexican has learned to love her body. In an interview with the magazine shapestated that she reached an age where she feels confident in herself.

“This girl I see in the mirror is who I am, and I have to love her. I don’t want to judge her. I want to give my body this consistent message that I’m thankful for it to stay healthy.”

Eiza Gonzalez says that after experiencing a pandemic we should be more grateful to our bodies, because they do too much to keep us alive.

About five years ago she felt insecure when she went to the beach and the paparazzi they photographed her legs with cellulitis. Now that discomfort is gone and she feels sexy when she sees her booty with small dimples.

Over time, he also learned to exercise to feel good and not just to pursue the goal of losing weight.

In his routine, he does three workouts: lifting weights with a lot of weight and few repetitions to tone the buttocks; cardio mixed with movement and pilates to work the muscles.

Eiza Gonzalez has become one of the highest grossing actresses in Hollywoodbut will soon appear in the series Extrapolations of AppleTV+. The story will focus on the effects climate change has had on the world through interconnected stories.

the cast of Extrapolations includes meryl streep, Tobey Maguire and Forest Whitaker, among many others. An air date for the eight-episode series has yet to be announced.

Look at the Eiza Gonzalez photos in the upper gallery.