Edward Jenner and the first vaccine in history

Today it is difficult to understand the scourge of epidemics. Death spread in waves, like a fire in a parched prairie, but no one knew how or why. One of the most fearsome of these plagues was smallpox, and therefore the vaccine that Edward Jenner developed against it at the end of the 18th century was an indisputable turning point in human history.

In reality, the Europeans’ fight against smallpox had begun decades earlier. In 1716, the new British ambassador, Lord Montagu, arrived in Istanbul. his wife, Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, had suffered from smallpox two years earlier. She survived, disfigured, but her brother died.

In Istanbul, Lady Montagu learned the language and discovered that her new Turkish friends were deliberately infecting themselves and their children with pus from smallpox patients; at the time they suffered a very mild attack of the disease, but later they were immunized. This greatly impressed Lady Montagu, a woman of independent character, who had taught herself Greek, Latin, and French, and who had married against the express wishes of her parents. Without a moment’s hesitation, she inoculated her own children and declared: “I am patriotic enough to take the trouble to take this useful invention to England and try to impose it.’

Edward Jenner Recognized as the father of immunology, Edward Jenner is said to have been the man who, with his work, has saved the most lives in the history of mankind; and it is true.

Mary Wortley Montague Portrait dated approximately 1716 made by Charles Jervas. In it we appreciate Mary Wortley Montagu, aristocrat, writer, traveler and pioneer of the method known as variolation.

In fact, Lady Montagu was not the first in Europe to propose this way to prevent smallpox, but she gave it great publicity and vigorously defended it in the face of stiff opposition from doctors and churchmen. During the rest of the century, high-ranking figures were inoculated, such as the Kings of Denmark and Sweden, the Dukes of Parma and Tuscany, or the Tsarina Catherine II.

Nevertheless, the Turkish method, called variolation, had a serious drawback: between 1 and 3 percent of those inoculated became seriously ill and died. Therefore, the variolization never came to be imposed. Lady Montagu died in 1762, unaware that a then thirteen-year-old boy named Edward Jenner was going to take the decisive step against smallpox.

a philanthropic doctor

Edward Jenner was born in 1749 in the small rural town of Berkeley, in the county of Gloucester, the son of the village vicar. Edward suffered from smallpox in his childhood, which left lasting consequences on his health. He was apprenticed to a surgeon, studied and practiced in a hospital, joined the local medical association, and published detailed studies on various diseases and very diverse fields such as hot air balloons or ornithology. In 1788, one of his balloons crashed on the property of one Anthony Kingscote, who had a daughter named Catherine. When Jenner went to retrieve the balloon and apologize to her father, she met her daughter and that chance incident ended in a wedding. That same year, his study of cuckoo birds opened the doors of Royal Society.

During the 1790s, Jenner systematically sought ways to protect humanity from the disease that had nearly killed him in his childhood. I knew variolation, but I was looking for something more effective, without risk to the patient. Previous scientists had suggested that cowpox could be the solution, but without specifying how. Most did not even do experiments.

As a country doctor, Jenner investigated cowpox very thoroughly. and the people who milked them. He thus observed that ranchers, especially milkmaids, who rubbed the pustules on the udders of sick cows with their hands, contracted cowpox, which caused blisters on their hands; however, when smallpox epidemics arrived, their families were infected, but they were not.

The injection that changed the world Edward Jenner performing his first vaccination on James Phipps, an 8-year-old boy. May 14, 1796.

doing pedagogy In this oil painting from about 1910, Edward Jenner advises a farmer about vaccinating his family (circa 1910)

On May 14, 1796, Jenner took the decisive step: he extracted pus from the cowpox blisters of Sarah Nelme, a peasant, and inoculated a boy named James Phipps, the son of his gardener.. This one, after a week, fell slightly ill for a couple of days, but then recovered. Six weeks later, Jenner deliberately infected him with smallpox, with no visible effect. He then repeated these experiments – which today would land him straight in jail for reckless endangerment – ​​on 22 other people, none of whom suffered serious illness or died. The efficacy of vaccination, as his method began to be called, was demonstrated.

controversy erupts

Jenner’s discovery was met with enthusiasm, but also met with stiff scientific and ideological opposition. Reactionary bishops and enlightened philosophers like Kant opposed vaccination. Imitators arose who were unaware of the details of the new method, in such a way that instead of curing the disease they caused it. Jenner waited for seven days to pass after the cowpox pustules appeared to take the sample from it, which would make the disease less virulent.

In this way, he inadvertently opened the door. to the development of other vaccines against human diseases without a relatively benign animal equivalent, using attenuated or weakened microorganisms in some way. Jenner himself was unable to take that step because pathogenic germs had not yet been discovered during his lifetime. So some of his guesses turned out to be wrong, but what matters is that his method worked.

The first anti-vaccines In this cartoon, British satirical artist James Gillray captured this scene in an English hospital showing frightened women growing limbs from cows from which the weakened virus strain was extracted. The cartoon was inspired by the controversy over inoculation against the dreaded disease, smallpox. Opponents of vaccination had described cases of vaccinated people developing bovine characteristics, and this was picked up with exaggeration by the artist. Photo: James Gillray

Little by little, the new practice was imposed throughout Europe. In 1803, a Royal Jennerian Society was created in Great Britain to offer free vaccination against a disease that continued to kill some 80,000 Britons each year. In 1800, vaccination arrived in Spain and three years later the Government organized a “Philanthropic Expedition” directed by Dr. Balmis, who for three years took the vaccine to the entire Spanish empire in America, the Philippines, and later to Macao, China and even to the island of Saint Helena, a British colony. Jenner himself wrote of this expedition: “I cannot imagine that the annals of history provide us with an example of philanthropy as noble and as extensive as this.” In 1806, Napoleon ordered the vaccination of his entire army.

A puncture in time With subsequent versions of Jenner’s vaccine, smallpox was eradicated worldwide in 1979. For researchers, vaccines have the same level as drinking water, hygiene or nutrition in the list of health needs. In

Jenner’s legacy

Edward Jenner received titles and honors everywhere. Parliament rewarded him with 10,000 pounds, a colossal sum, and in 1806 they gave him an additional 20,000, but he was always a modest man. He returned to his hometown of Berkeley and helped his neighbors with their health problems. His wife and one of his children died of tuberculosis.. Jenner himself suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on January 25, 1823, dying the next day, aged 73. That same year he had completed a study on bird migration.

In 1840, the British Government prohibited the variolation technique and enacted laws so that the entire population was vaccinated for free. However, the cause of the disease was not yet understood. For that it was necessary to wait for the discovery of germs, thanks to Robert Koch and Louis Pasteur. Only then was it possible to create vaccines against diseases such as severe chronic intestinal diarrhea (1879), anthrax (1881), rabies (1882), tetanus (1890), diphtheria (1890) or plague (1897). The last known case of smallpox occurred in Somalia in 1977. All this is the legacy of a modest English country doctor named Edward Jenner.

A great victory for medicine The directors of the World Smallpox Eradication Program announce the success of the campaign in 1980. Photo: Public Health Image Library

