Eddie Murphy doesn’t have Will Smith’s Rolls Royce, but he bought this…

Will Smith has managed to settle in a privileged place where only the most recognized stars of Hollywood rest; however, and despite the fact that he does not reach his level of fame, Eddie Murphy competes with him from the garage. Slide and find out the rest!

August 18, 2022 02:43 a.m.

Unlike most comedic actors who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, Will Smith did not take his first steps on stage with Stand-Up shows. The Philadelphia-born performer rose to fame thanks to his talent for music and that role that made him famous as “The Prince of rap”.

EddieMurphy, instead, if he took the path followed by other ‘greats’ of the genre such as Jim Carrey or Kevin Hart himself and cracked up thousands of fans who attended his comedy shows. Since then, the 61-year-old actor began to be recognized by the general public and it was only a matter of time before he could see him in front of the cameras.

Both protagonists have several aspects in common in their blood, where the passion they feel for cars stands out. And while Will Smith has a much more ostentatious fortune, boasting a $350,000 Rolls Royce Ghost As one of the most luxurious – and expensive – models in his garage, the Brooklyn-born comedian has nothing to envy.

And it is that Murphy has also done his homework when it comes to going to the dealerships and one of the most recognized models in his private collection is a Mercedes AMG SLS whose market value is around 200 thousand dollars. This sports car is one of the most innovative designs of the German manufacturer and stands out for its two ‘gull-wing’ doors.

Eddie Murphy with his Mercedes

Also, the performance of this Mercedes on the asphalt is also an aspect to highlight: its 6.2-liter V8 engine and its 560 CV of maximum power give it the authority to reach 300 kilometers per hour of maximum speed… numbers that compete from ‘you to you’ to the Rolls Royce that the protagonist of “ BadBoys”.