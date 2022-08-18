easter eggs and references to the Marvel universe

episode 1 of the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes is now available on Disney + and, as always happens when a new production of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is released, it is very fun to discover the numerous references it makes to the rest of the series, movies and the Easter eggs with nods to the comics in which it is. based.

We really enjoyed this first chapter. It was a fun comedy in the Marvel style of humor — which annoys some but many of us still enjoy — and focused on the adorable relationship between Jennifer Walters and her cousin Bruce Banner. The special effects are flawed, but they look much better than the promotional trailers and the ending of the episode is too rushed, but we can’t wait for the next episode.

Now yes, to what we came. These are all the easter eggs, winks and references to the Marvel universe that we found in episode 1 of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. If you found something that we did not mention here, please write it in the comments.

What responsibility do those who possess power have?

The first line of the series is a clear reference to one of the most famous phrases in the entire Marvel universe: “with great power comes great responsibility.” This was the phrase that Peter Parker received from Uncle Ben from him—although it was Aunt May who said it in no way home— and that defined his career as spider-man.

Jennifer Walters speaks of this in reference to political and economic power, but it is clear that symbolically she speaks of the number of beings with special powers that there are now on Earth and that abuse their abilities.

the fourth wall

On a trio of occasions during the episode, Jenn looks directly into the camera to speak to her show’s audience. This breaking of the so-called fourth wall is not a reference to the series fleabagbut a feature of the character in the comics.

She-Hulk is, along with Deadpool, one of the few comic book characters who knew she was in a comic and that allowed her to refer directly to the reader. This was very common during the series The sensational She-Hulkwritten by John Byrne between 1989 and 1984. Although he doesn’t do it as often anymore, the character has returned to look at the audience from time to time.

Bruce Banner’s ‘human’ form

In Avengers: Endgame we saw how Bruce Banner seemingly permanently adopted the ‘intelligent Hulk’ form. So why did we see him again in his human form in the post-credits scene of Shang-chi and the legend of the 10 rings? episode 1 of she hulk has the answer: he had prototyped a device that allowed him to regain his appearance.

However, this device failed and he transformed back into the Hulk. Of course, this was nothing more than a convenient narrative element to justify him being able to bleed and thereby accidentally transform his cousin.

Who is Ched?

At the moment, we don’t know. We don’t remember any character named Ched in the comics, although we do remember some called Chad. Some rumors say that this character will appear later in the series, but at the moment we cannot confirm or deny anything.

Captain America’s virginity

The funny and slightly inappropriate conversations between Jenn and Bruce about Steve Rogers’ sex life during their car ride and in the post-credits scene of Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes are references to a joked Marvel fan theory. “Captain America was a virgin” became a meme for much of the past decade.

In case you’re wondering, the USO that Bruce mentions was an organization that is responsible for bringing entertainment to US troops outside of that country.

A reference to “America’s butt” couldn’t be missing either.

A Sakaarian ship

The Hulk describes the ship causing the crash as “a ship from Sakaar”. Sakaar is the planet where most of the action takes place in Thor: Ragnarökso it is very possible that it was familiar to them.

Regarding who controlled the ship, there are several theories. One says that he could be the Grandmaster himself, which would be consistent with rumors that Jeff Goldblum will appear in the series. Others believe that he could be Skaar, the son of the Hulk.

In the comic series planet hulk, Hulk became the planet’s leader and had a wife and son there, whom he left for dead when the planet exploded. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Hulk spent two years in that place, something that is conveniently remembered in the dialogues of she hulk. We’ll see if this theory turns out to be true.

Titania

Jameela Jamil, whom we remember as Tahani from the excellent series The Good Placemakes her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut playing Titania in episode 1 of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes.

In the comics, Titania was a normal girl named Mary MacPherran, who was recruited by Doctor Doom during the saga. Secret Wars. He used alien technology to endow her with superhuman strength, endurance, and agility. She then became a villain who took on both She-Hulk and Spider-Man.

We should not confuse her with Rogue, the X-Men mutant whose name was translated as Titania in Latin America for several years.

His appearance in the series is somewhat accelerated and there is no time to find out who he is or what his goal was by entering the court in this way. We hope future episodes spend more time on it.

Other Marvel Universe References in She-Hulk Episode 1: Defender of Heroes

Nikki describes Jenn’s look as ‘wild’. This is a reference to the character’s first comic book series, called The wild She-Hulk.

QR codes are back! In the scene where Jenn heads to the bar’s ladies’ room we can see one of them on a “ladies night” poster. If we scan it, it will take us to a free comic that we can read through Marvel Unlimited.

Bruce takes Jenn to a laboratory created by Tony Stark. It’s quite possible that the Led Zeppelin t-shirt Jenn wears there is the same one we saw Robert Downey Jr.’s character wear in the movies.

The friendship of “brothers of science” between Bruce and Tony is remembered in various ways. We found the initials of both characters marked on the bar and Bruce has a damaged Iron Man helmet. This appears to be from the Iron Legion we saw arriving in Sokovia in the age of ultron. The bullet mark supports this theory.

The thunder clap, one of the Hulk’s most popular moves in comics and video games, returns to the MCU since we last saw it in The incredible Hulk in 2008. In that movie, Bruce Banner was played by Edward Norton.

Stay tuned for GamerFocus, as we will continue to list easter eggs, references and other details of the series She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes on Disney+.