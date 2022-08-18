Dwayne Johnson wants to see a crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe have always gone their separate ways in the audiovisual realm. Both are taking root in different ways and the evolution they are having is not enough, at this time, to make any kind of crossover. Although perhaps with the publication of Flash something could be done if it is combined with what is seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessBut that is another story. In any case, Dwayne Johnson, who is about to make his big screen debut as Black Adam, has confirmed that he would love to see a Marvel/DC crossover in theaters in the future. To him it feels like a natural process that has to happen sooner or later.

A crossover of the two houses is possible for the actor

“I’m an optimist…just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creativity and when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to DC and Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. To me, not only can they exist, but, in my opinion, they should intersect one day.“, recounted the artist in an interview for GamesRadar. It is unlikely that this will happen in the short term, but seeing that travel in time and between different dimensions is already taking place, Nor would we be surprised if in a few years we could see such an event..

Dwayne Johnson, as we say, prepares to debut in DC’s current superhero genre with Black Adamone of the most powerful characters who can face Superman or Shazam without breaking a sweat (in fact, in principle his character was going to appear in Shazam! but Johnson tried to prevent that from happening). With Warner undergoing a restructuring and a 10-year plan to build a Marvel-style DC universe, We are a bit far from seeing that long-awaited crossover that, of course, would become a money-making machine in movie theaters. Who would win?