Dwayne Johnson prevented Black Adam and Shazam from appearing in the same movie | Films

The film ‘Black Adam’ premieres in Mexico on October 20

Due to production delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be released exclusively in theaters until October 20. ‘Black Adam’, the new DC Comics movie with Warner Bros., although initially this anti-hero may have appeared alongside Shazam.

In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson stated that he put pressure on the studio to have the two stories feature an origin film, instead of mixing them into a single production.

“When the first draft of the film reached us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: two origin stories in one movie. (…) That was the goal, so it was not a complete surprise. But when I read that, I knew in my gut: ‘We can’t make this movie like this, we would be doing Black Adam incredible harm,'” ‘The Rock’ told Vanity Fair.

After reading the script, the actor made a phone call so that both characters could have their solo movie.

“I made a phone call, I said: ‘I have to share what I think here, it’s very unpopular’ because everyone was thinking: ‘hey, this script is great, let’s do that movie’ (and I) said: “I really think you should do Shazam! Do that movie on its own as much as you want, and I think we should separate this as well.””, he added.

Finally, Warner Bros. accepted the proposal and ‘Shazam! premiered in 2019, having in its cast Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, and Adam Brody.

When is ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam 2’ released?

this 2022, Black Adam will make its debut on the big screen on October 20, with a great cast made up of Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shani, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Jennifer Holland, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge.

While ‘Shazam! The Fury of the Gods’, which continues the story of young Billy Batson, who by saying the word ‘Shazam’ becomes a superhero, will be released on December 21 in the United States, while in Mexico it is scheduled to hit theaters on December 29.