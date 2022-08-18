Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) explains his plan for the definitive crossover between the DCEU and the MCU

Dwayne Johnsonaka The Rock, the famous Hollywood actor and ex-wrestler who will soon release the movie Black Adam As part of the DCEU, he has assured in a recent interview that he already has a plan for the definitive cinematic crossover, which is none other than the crossover between the DCEU and the UCM. Yes, the dream of many fans that has already taken place in the comics could be a reality in the future according to The Rock, mixing DC superheroes with those of Marvel Studios.

The Rock wants to cross DC with Marvel Studios

This is how the Games Radar medium collects it (via Total Film), where the actor claims to feel “very optimistic with that crossover. Simply, my nature is optimistic. I’m especially optimistic when it comes to creativity, when we’re talking about movies, and when we’re touching on the pantheon of DCEU superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. For me, they can’t just exist opposite each other. In my opinion, these two franchises they should meet someday”.

Of course, if this scenario were to occur one day, we would be talking about a still distant futuresince the DCEU is in full transformation with the new plans of Warner Bros Discoverywith a ten-year roadmap of new films with the aim of creating a solid and successful shared universe of its own, leaving behind the instability and ups and downs of DC and Warner Bros. in recent years.

Marvel Studiosfor his part, already has release plans until 2025 with the premiere of his next two Avengers crossovers, with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Warspromising to welcome his new mutant universe.

Source | GamesRadar