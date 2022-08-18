Dragon Ball Z has finally arrived at Fortnite

What many Fortnite users were waiting for was to see Dragon Ball Z, with super saiyan skins, flying clouds and goku with machine guns

In 2022 you will finally be able to see Goku use a sniper rifle and kill Sasuke, now in fortnite has officially announced its collaboration with Dragon Ball Z.

This collaboration has the level of surprise of a Mr. Satan appearance. The game had already anticipated the arrival of Dragon Ball Z through a post and there aren’t many franchises that have huge green wish-granting dragons. After this came a marathon of leaks that ended up confirming which characters would make an appearance. However, the trailer confirms some additional things that we did not expect and that will undoubtedly make many raise their ki.

The skins that will be available will be Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus. All characters can only be obtained from the item shop and come in a similar style to what we saw in Dragon Ball Z. Fighters games. Goku and Vegeta come in three different styles, which allow you to play with them in their normal version, transformed into Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue.

Dragon Ball has arrived on the Island! Complete quests in Dragon Ball Adventure Island, use the Kamehameha ability, quickly move around the Island with the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) mobility item, and much more. All info: https://t.co/zNWvrzK4I0 pic.twitter.com/CYW8laKjbZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2022

New quests have also come to the game that players will be able to complete until August 30. The rewards are quite attractive for fans of the series with emotes, sprays, bling, and Season Pass levels. Perhaps the main reason is that completing all the quests allows you to collect the Dragon Balls, which at the same time will give you access to Shenrong’s glider to use in the game.

In Battle Royale mode players will now find VS banners instead of rewards. When two players interact with each other, the location of the other will be revealed and they will have five minutes to find the other person, defeat them, and claim the reward.

Finally, Fortnite will feature a Tournament of Power Dragon Ball Z , in which players in duos will face each other on August 18 during a three-hour window. During this time, players will be able to use the aforementioned Dragon Ball items competitively.