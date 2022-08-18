Dragon Ball Missions in Fortnite: Agility Training

The arrival of Dragon Ball in Fortnite has brought a good amount of aesthetic (skins) and playable content, such as the islands to watch the episodes, the Kamahameha weapon and the Flying Cloud to move quickly. On this occasion, I continue to tell you what the missions belonging to the Dragon Ball event are.

Under the name of Warm up, Trainings (Combat, Strength, Agility, Resistance and Concentration) and Recovery, Epic Games has added missions to unlock many of the dragon ball rewardsincluding a very, very special hang glider.

agility training

Complete Agility Training missions : 3 missions – Reward: x1 Dragon Ball.

: 3 missions – Reward: x1 Dragon Ball. Complete it as fast as you can!: Complete the Mushroom Forest Time Trial – Reward: 4M Energy.

– Reward: 4M Energy. Now the whole desert is your battlefield: Complete the desert time trial – Reward: 4M Energy.

– Reward: 4M Energy. Crush ’em and throw ’em up for the wind to blow away (Phase 1/2): deal damage to opponents while sliding (2000) – Reward: 2M Energy

– Reward: 2M Energy It sure is easier without the extra weight! (Phase 1/3): Deal damage to opponents within 5 seconds of sprinting (200) – Reward: 2M Energy.

Energy is used to progress through this “Dragon Ball: Power Unleashed!” mini-battle pass, which includes themed rewards: sprays, effects, and an emote.





More Dragon Ball missions:





You have until August 30 to complete all missions. Each of these trainings grants a Dragon Ball. If you do the math, there are a total of 7 workouts… which coincide with the 7 Dragon Balls from Dragonball. If you manage to get them, you will get Shenlong’s glider.

More Fortnite Guides in VidaExtra