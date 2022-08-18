Download maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 and 1.20: The best maps for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.0 and 1.20

The best maps for Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.0 and 1.20

Players can visit a new city or find themselves in the center of the events that took place in the famous series using Maps for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. Explore new places or organize amazing competitions with your friends right now. For example, players can visit one of the most famous cities on our planet or build their own. Users can feel like a hero from a famous game or TV series right now.

Of course, such an adventure will be quite dangerous, but it will make even more interesting and exciting. Each of these places is distinguished by a detailed study of all elements and, thanks to optimization, adapts to any device.

Land

The authors of Maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 present a large-scale update. Players will be able to travel to different continents, invite friends and build cities together.

The amazing nature of planet Earth will amaze with its beauty, and unusual, and the scale from 1 to 4000 It is ideal for any device.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/earth-map/

sleep smp

This Maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 and 1.20 update represents the locations players were able to see on popular streams. Every player can now test himself in parkour or try to get out of a mysterious prison.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/dream-smp-map/

Poppy Playtime

The authors of Maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 and 1.20 offer players to find themselves in the famous abandoned toy factory. This place is permeated with an atmosphere of horror and inevitability, at first glance nothing good can happen here.

And, of course, the players must prepare themselves, because an encounter with the most important monster of these places.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/poppy-playtime-map/

New York

Everyone can visit the capital of the United States now, you don’t need to go anywhere for this, you just need to install Maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 and 1.20. Famous buildings will open doors for players, and walks through the most famous city will be remembered for a long time.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/new-york-city-map/

Among us

Players who install this map for Minecraft 1.20.0 and the 1.20 update will find themselves aboard a spaceship. The main task of the team will be to find the traitor. This will have to be done ASAP before it destroys everything interplanetary explorers.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/among-us-map/

squid game

Players will be able to feel like a character from the famous series thanks to Maps for Minecraft 1.20.0 and 1.20. They will find themselves right in the famous arena, where they will have to fight for their lives and try to win the main prize.

Download: https://planet-minecraft.com/squid-game-map/