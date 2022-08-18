Dodge to sell carbon bodies of the 1970 Charger

Despite the fact that Dodge’s objective is to electrify the brand from 2024, the American company wants to keep the flame of its history burning, of its idyll with the internal combustion of its muscle cars. What better to do than with one of his reference cars, the 1970 Charger and equip it with a carbon fiber body.

What’s new? Direct Connectionthe performance parts division of the American firm, returns after an absence of three decades and will do so by manufacturing the carbon fiber bodywork on one of the most perfect cars in the world.

It seems like it all started a few years ago with the carbon fiber-bodied Mustang GT500CR from Classic Recreations.

Direct Connection also plans to offer bodies like this for the classic Plymouth Barracuda and Road Runner through Finale Speed. However, starting with the Charger makes a lot of sense. He is a multi-generational icon who starred in both Bullitt and the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Dodge carbon fiber supplier, SpeedKore, has created some high-profile Dodge Charger builds. comes to mind the 1970 Dodge Charger “Tantrum” with 1,650-horsepower 9.0-liter Mercury Marine engine from Vin Diesel. SpeedKore also did the mid-engined 1968 Charger “Hellacious” from F9: The Fast Saga.

let’s see a 1970 Dodge Charger with carbon fiber body, “Fratzog” logo wheels and hubcaps and red lines. Fratzog, if you were wondering, is that three-cornered Dodge logo from the ’60s and ’70s. It’s one of those space-age designs that takes you back in time.

Inside we will see a bank and one of those long speedometers They occupy half the board. Of course, also fully independent suspension, multi-link, and all the other conveniences that represent the restomod scene.

Yes, we are going to drive a car with the specifications of 50 years ago and drive like a BMW M5 Competition. Also, It is a car of 500,000 dollars (492,000 euros) which has an appearance of 3,500 dollars (3,440 euros) (what it was worth in 1970). It is an unparalleled jewel that comes loaded with current innovations to offer an image like the original.

“Not only do we listen to our Dodge owners, but the brand does too. offers the high performance products our road car enthusiasts need, racers and old muscle fans,” Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said of the brand’s transformation of models.