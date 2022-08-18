Did you know that Ben Affleck can speak almost perfect Spanish?

Currently, there are several artists belonging to Hollywood who can master a language as difficult as Spanish with enough skill. Among them is Ben Affleck, who recently married Jennifer Lopez, an American of Puerto Rican origin who will surely continue to help him perfect his pronunciation now that they share more time together.

The Oscar-winning artist for the libretto of Good Will Hunting He lived in Mexico for a year and thanks to this he was able to learn a language as complex as Hispanic. There are several interviews in which you can appreciate the way he speaks it and on more than one occasion he was open to answering all the questions in Spanish.

For example, during an interview in which he talked about The Tender Bar, one of the last projects where he had to work and he did it under orders from George Clooney As a director, you can see how he is able to respond in almost perfect Spanish, completely coherent, to talk about what he liked about the character he had to embody. But, of course, that was not the only time he did it

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez.

He was also consulted on the street by a group of paparazzi who, after trying to get some kind of scoop on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, they chose to exchange a few words in Spanish with him and ask him about his link to the language. “I want to learn. I am always learning. This language is very difficult. F***ing language, it makes me crazy”he is heard saying in a funny talk of just a few seconds on the streets.

But if we have to highlight the best interview that Ben Affleck ever gave in Spanish, that is without a doubt the one he did for The WayBack with Luis Jairala for the middle Super Party. There, the actor League of Justice He told what his favorite word of this language was. After a knowing laugh, she assured that “pencil sharpener” It was the word he liked the most in the Spanish language. “Because it’s not… It’s not what it seems. It sounds rude.” assured Ben Affleck in the aforementioned talk.

There are several Hollywood artists capable of mastering a language as complicated as Spanish. In the case of Ben Affleck, the reasons have to do with his childhood and the time he lived in Mexico. At age 9 she had her first role in a movie when she had a minor role in The Dark End of the Streetin 1981. Four years later, he moved with his mother and brother to Mexico, where he lived for a year and was therefore able to begin to get by in Spanish. “I also have many Latin friends and I have the opportunity to practice my Spanish, which is the joy of my life”, assured in the aforementioned interview with Super Party.