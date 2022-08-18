Did you know that Ben Affleck can speak almost perfect Spanish?

Currently, there are several artists belonging to Hollywood who can master a language as difficult as Spanish with enough skill. Among them is Ben Affleck, who recently married Jennifer Lopez, an American of Puerto Rican origin who will surely continue to help him perfect his pronunciation now that they share more time together.

The Oscar-winning artist for the libretto of Good Will Hunting He lived in Mexico for a year and thanks to this he was able to learn a language as complex as Hispanic. There are several interviews in which you can appreciate the way he speaks it and on more than one occasion he was open to answering all the questions in Spanish.

