Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly End Their Relationship?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ranked as one of the most talked about couples in international entertainment, due to the relationship they built for some time. Their unexpected link caused a stir among the curious on digital platforms, who are interested in knowing details of the commitment they made months ago.

In the midst of the criticism and comments that arise on social networks, the couple continues to arouse reactions among those who support and reject their courtship. Celebrities stay busy with their projects, leaving fans to conclude what they want about the bond they created.

However, weeks ago, the actress and the singer caught the attention of users of digital platforms with a surprising distance that, supposedly, they had due to the lack of content that they uploaded to their official Instagram accounts. Both used to capture the moments they lived, capturing the eyes of their fans.

In the absence of these contents, the rumors began to flow and indicate that the relationship might have broken down and come to an end, despite how solid they looked. The spectators affirmed that something was happening, since The last images they shared on their profiles were at the ‘Life in Pink’ event, the launch of the Machine Gun Kelly documentary.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, broke up?

Despite the fact that the last photographs that the couple starred in came to light last June, everything seems to indicate that things between them are still stable and solid. The lack of content does not imply that there is a break in the relationship, as reported by an international media.

According to details shared by TMZ, a famous entertainment portal, Sources close to the couple provided statements on the speculations that arose and completely denied that they are dealing with problems.. The media added that the informants focused on detailing that everything “is fine and without major problems” that affect the link.

Similarly, recently The rapper caught the public’s attention during a show he gave in Cleveland, where he referred to Fox as his wife. In the words he gave, the international artist collapsed the rumors of an alleged separation and confirmed that he is still happy with his sentimental partner.

Will Megan Fox launch into creating adult content?

Recently, Fox caught the attention of his loyal social media followers after making an unexpected post in which he included a surprising comment about creating adult content. The actress left a question in the air, which was focused on her, should she enter this industry or not.

In recent weeks, a publication by the protagonist of ‘Transformers’ caused a stir on social networks, after show a steamy photo shoot he did with Kourtney Kardashian for Kim Kardashian’s underwear brand, Skims.

This content exposed the most sensual side of the celebrities, who did not hesitate to show off their silhouettes, their chemistry and the good work they did in front of the camera. However, what aroused curiosity among the followers was a message that Fox placed in the caption of the images.

“BTS from my Skims session with Kourtney. Should we start an OnlyFans?”, wrote the artist in the post.

Instantly, his social networks went crazy and his followers told him to launch himself in this industry. Among the answers that caught the most attention was that of the also actress Bella Thorne, who is dedicated to directing adult films and has her profile on the famous platform.