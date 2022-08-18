Demi Lovato is dating musician and collaborator Jutes

Demi Lovato debuted in public with her new love!

The 29-year-old singer was photographed walking hand in hand with boyfriend and collaborator Jutes in New York, reaching the Italian restaurant Lavo.

“They looked extremely happy together, cuddled and kissed“he told AND! News who has seen them inside the club.

You can watch pictures of Demi and Jutes here on the site JustJared.

This release confirms the rumors that have already been circulating since last week, when a source of People revealed that Demi Lovato was dating someone, but without mentioning names: “He’s a great musician and guy – said the insider – I am in a happy and healthy relationship“.

In New York, where they were photographed together, the artist performed at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the song “Substance“, which is signed by Jutes (together with Laura Veltz).

On Instagram, the musician and author applauded the performance: “By far the best rumor around. You rocked, rock star @ddlovato“he wrote. Demi responded like this in the comments:”Six 😍😍 Thanks so much baby“.

Demi Lovato – getty images

The real name of Jutes, which is written graphically Jute $is Jordan Lutes. He was born in Ottawa, in Canadaand is known as a singer and songwriter especially in the pop-punk world.

He has released several EPs and his next single titled “Out the Door“is expected in September 2022.

“Substance” is one of the songs he co-wrote on Demi Lovato’s new album “Holy Fvck“: they also bear his signature”Happy Ending” And “City of Angels“.” Holy Fvck “comes out on August 19th.

Recently Demi Lovato explained why she went back to using the pronouns “she / it” in addition to “they / they”.

