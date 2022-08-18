Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack will have its concert premiere

The Tenerife International Film Music Festival is preparing within its program the world premiere in concert of the acclaimed soundtrack of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, developed and published by CD Projekt Red.

Thus, within the framework of the symphonic concerts of this edition of the Festival, which will take place on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 September at the Auditorio de Tenerife, a suite will sound that combines the most outstanding musical pieces of the video game and that has been created expressly for FIMUCITÉ. Olga Janowska, original singer of the theme, will also participate ‘Never Fade Away’ from the soundtrack of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, who will perform the famous song in concerts, which has almost 12 million views on Spotify.

Marcin Przybylowicz, one of the composers of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack. Photo Courtesy

The Tenerife Symphony Orchestra and the Tenerife Film Choir, directed by Diego Navarro, will perform the spectacular soundtrack of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, in the concerts ‘Cyberpunk Remastered (Vol. 1) – Manga / Anime’ and ‘Cyberpunk Remastered (Vol. 2) – El Alma De La Máquina’, whose promising program also includes the music of key film sagas of the science fiction subgenre, such as ‘Matrix’ or ‘Terminator’, and other titles such as ‘Total Challenge’, ‘Transformers’ or the mythical ‘Blade Runner’ ‘ and ‘Tron’, which this year celebrate the 40th anniversary of its premiere.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is an adaptation of the tabletop role-playing game ‘Cyberpunk 2020’ and sets the action 57 years later in California, in the dystopian city of Night City, with interesting characters, impressive graphics and numerous details that refer to cyberpunk culture. The game universe features a fictional rock group, Samurai, whose singer is named Johnny Silverhand and is played by actor Keanu Reeves. The video game soundtrack It has more than seven and a half hours of music that covers different genres.

Tickets for both themed concerts inspired by “cyberpunk” are now on sale. Seats, available at $30 and $40 euros, can be purchased on the Auditorio de Tenerife website, at the box office.