Cristiano Ronaldo ‘yellow card’ for a blow to the Everton fan

MANCHESTER (England) – There is no peace for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese ace is experiencing the most complicated moment of his career. If difficulties abound on the pitch, it is certainly no better off the pitch. The champion of Manchester United was in fact cautioned with a conditional warning from the Merseyside police. The story, which had a judicial follow-up and ended only today, dates back to last April: at the exit from the field at the end of the match lost against theEverton to Goodison Park for 1-0, Ronaldo – overwhelmed by anger and nervousness for the defeat – he slapped the hand of a young Toffees fan who handed him his mobile phone for a selfie, damaging it. An episode that, in Englandcaused discussion, fueled controversy and provoked the reaction of Ronaldo who publicly admitted that he had made an unusual mistake for a player of his caliber.

Ronaldo, Merseyside Police: “Conditional warning for Cristiano” Ronaldo acknowledged the fault with an Instagram post – “I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this fan to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.“, wrote the former ace of real Madrid And Juventus – but the latter was not enough to exonerate him. In fact, today the Merseyside police announced, through an official press release, the sanction imposed against the player: it is aconditional warning‘, a type of warning that law enforcement agencies take against people who have no record of minor offenses, as described by the UK government on the official website. It is a provision that is reached upon admission of guilt, avoiding ending up in court, including the ‘reparation of damage’.

