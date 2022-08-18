Cristiano Ronaldo, what a fool: the fine is inevitable. It’s a bad period for the 37-year-old Portuguese champion whose future is still uncertain

Not a particularly good time for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portuguese champion, whose relations with the Manchester United are now reduced to a flicker, two weeks after the end of the summer market session, he has no certainty about his future.

The problem of a champion who has reached the age of 40, with an unsustainable salary for any European club, is that he will almost certainly be forced to accept some rich offer coming from an Arab country or the United States.

The will of the Portuguese champion to continue playing in Europe inevitably collides with a reality that is particularly far from its current standards.

The hypothesis of his permanence at the United appears to date as remote as ever. Cristiano Ronaldo by now he has bad relations with some teammates, with the fans themselves and above all with the coach Erik ten Hag.

And despite attempts to find mediation by the Red Devils leadership and the player’s agent, the mighty JMendes orgiesthe adventure of CR7 in Premier League is about to come to an end.

Cristiano Ronaldo, another blow to the Portuguese

And as if all this weren’t enough, another tile hit the ex real Madrid And Juventus in these last hours. Unpleasant news has arrived for the Portuguese regarding an episode dating back to last April.

Exactly on April 9, at the end of the challenge between Everton And Manchester United won by the Toffees, an enraged and particularly angry Cristiano Ronaldo purposely dropped the smartphone of a boy who was shooting it from the stands of Goodison Park.

Four months after the incident, the Merseyside police in an official note has definitively clarified:

“We can confirm that a 37-year-old man (CR7) participated voluntarily and was heard in connection with an assault and criminal harm allegation. The accusation refers to the Everton-Manchester United football match played at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The issue has been addressed through the contitional caution (payment of a fine). The matter is now over“.