Cristiano Ronaldo fined for attacking an autistic boy: he hit him in the hand at the end of a match

The negative moment of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese, in addition to having broken with the Manchester United and have been looking for an alternative team to the Red Devils, now he has to deal with one fine. As reported by the Daily Mirrorthe striker was questioned and subsequently fined by the police of Liverpool for a fact dating back to the last match April versus Everton.

At Goodison Park United lost 1-0 and Ronaldo lost his head when he left the field, letting himself go to a gesture of annoyance against a lad. The five-time Golden Ball gave a kind of “slap” to the hand of the young man who was on the sidelines and was filming the players’ exit from the pitch with his mobile phone. The guy in question is Jacob Hardingis autistic and suffer from dyspraxia. According to the mother, her son that day in addition to a physical trauma, bruised hand, also suffered a trauma psychological enough to denounce the former Juve And real Madrid.

There Merseyside Police has, therefore, heard Ronaldo and on Wednesday 17 August released an official communication. “We can confirm that a 37-year-old man attended voluntarily and was questioned with caution in connection with a charge of assault and criminal harm. The charge relates to an incident following the Everton-Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday 9 April. The matter is now over ”. Indeed, the Portuguese has agreed to compensate Harding.