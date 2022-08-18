ColorOS 13 is now official and these are the devices with which it will be compatible

Oppo’s operating system will fill your mobile phone with color starting today.

We already know what it will look like Color OS 13as Oppo has made a presentation live on his YouTube channel, and we can tell you about the main features with which the Asian operating system intends to serve as a benchmark in the sector. Based on android 13Oppo’s software will start to be unfolded in the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the Oppo FindNonly available in China, to be thrown out coming soon in other deviceswhich we will tell you in a few paragraphs.

Oppo bets on ColorOS 13 as an operating system that stands up to Android 13

Yes Google has its patented design called Material You, Oppo has made a similar move, showing the world its Aquamorphic Designwhere more attention will be paid to the animations and where the colors they are inspired, in their own words, by ‘the changing color of light between sunrise and sunset at sea level’. The Interface it turns out enough more clean than in previous versions, with a design with cards with rounded edges and simple colors.

Some new features range from enhanced fonts For a better reading of the screen, a few new avatars that are called Omoji and that can be used throughout the operating system, including the Always Active Screen, and a home screen that introduces a new type of vitamin folders. The connectivity between phones mobiles from Oppo and the Windows computers has been significantly improved and the Control center has also been modified to improve access to notifications and quick action buttons.

A new functionalitycalled Kid Space, will allow parents to be able to monitor what their children are doing on their devices, including showing reminders not to get close to the screen and an ambient light to avoid vision problems in low light conditions. For now, Color OS 13 will be available in the two devices that we mentioned before, but it will end up arriving in the month of September to the Find X3 Pro Y Reno 8 Pro 5G. It will be in the month of october when the update lands on the Reno8 5G, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reindeer7, Reno6 5G, F21Pro, K10 5G, A77 5G Y A76. In the following months, the family will continue to growas you can see in the tweet that we show you on these lines.