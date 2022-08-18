Clove infusion to lose weight: this is how it is prepared

The clove, whose scientific name is Syzygium aromaticus it is a source of nutrients, such as vitamin A, vitamin E and beta-carotene. One of the preparations of this plant is to enrich food, or in the form of creams and oils for use in cosmetics, as well as being a weight loss supplement.

According to the portal Medline Plus“Overweight and obesity mean having a weight that is higher than healthy for a certain height”.

The experts They advise leading an active lifestyle, practicing exercise, added to a healthy diet to lose weight in a safer way. In addition, new ways of eating healthy must be learned to include them in the daily routine.

This process of changing eating habits can be difficult, For this reason, experts advise having a motivation to make changes in lifestyle, which must be planned in the long term, it is also important to know that it is a process that will not be achieved overnight.

The portal Crazy Kitchen indicates that cloves can be used for weight loss.

Ingredients

50 grams of cloves.

50 grams of cayenne pepper.

50 grams of cumin seeds.

Water.

Preparation:

Add all the ingredients to a pot with enough water and bring to a boil; it will take about 20 minutes.

Strain the mixture and drink the liquid. If the taste is not pleasant, it can be sweetened with a little honey.

Take a cup of this drink every morning (fasting), the rest can be stored in a glass jar in the fridge. It is also recommended to ingest it as a replacement for the water that is taken for hydration.

However, to the previous recommendation, experts also advise that this drink is a complement to lose weight, since this process must be accompanied by a balanced and healthy diet that includes proteins, fats, carbohydrates and all the nutrients that the body needs. , this is how they explain it on the portal Mayo Clinica non-profit entity dedicated to clinical practice, education and research, in which they also make these suggestions to lose weight in a healthy way:

Eat at least four servings of vegetables and three servings of fruit daily.

Replace refined grains with whole grains.

Eat moderate amounts of healthy fats, such as olive oil, vegetable oils, avocados, nuts, nut butters, and nut oils.

Reduce sugar intake as much as possible, except natural fruit sugar.

Choose low-fat dairy products, lean meat, and lean poultry in limited amounts.

Other benefits for the body provided by cloves

According to the portal Tua Saude clove also serves to fight infections due to its antimicrobial action. These infections can be caused by some types of bacteria, “especially staphylococci and E. colior by fungi, for its antifungal action”.

On the aforementioned website they point out that this action of cloves may be related to the presence of eugenol, methyl salicylate, kaempferol, gallic acid and oleanolic acid.

The natural antiseptic and aromatic properties of cloves make it a good natural option to treat and improve bad breath. Chewing a clove is one of the practices to have a better aroma in the mouth. Another option is to make a mouth rinse with clove tea.

Relaxing muscles is another benefit of clove oil. “Due to its characteristic aroma, it is a good option to combat fatigue and melancholy, improving the disposition for daily activities”, they highlight in Tua Saude.