Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson to star in ‘Garfield’ movie

Alcon Entertainment along with director Mark Dindal, who we know from his film Chicken Littleare preparing a new animated film adaptation of the character Garfield.

It will be based on the iconic Jim Davis cartoon caricature, which follows a cynical and lazy orange cat of the same name and his interactions with his owner, Jon Arbucklejunto with his pet companion, Odie. The character already has a live-action adaptation from 2004 and was directed by Peter Hewitt and starring Bill Murraybeing the charismatic lasagna-loving feline.

For this new project, Actors Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson will be in charge of starring in the film along with Ving Rhames, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Hannah Waddingham and Cecily Strong, although details about their roles in the film have yet to be revealed.

The script is in charge of David Reynoldsscreenwriter of Finding Nemowhich was adapted in conjunction with DNEG Animation. The production of the tape is quite extensive since they have John Cohen, who has participated in tapes like My favorite villain Y angry Birds and Steven P. Wegner along with Alcon Co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove, as well as DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and Chairman Tom Jacomb, with Davis, Bridget of Andrews McMeel Entertainment. McMeel and Craig Sost Exec.

Sony Pictures will release the film worldwide next February 16, 2024.

