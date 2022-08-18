Chris Jericho discusses the pros and cons of Vince McMahon’s departure



Chris Jericho He has worked for many years with Vince McMahon in WWE and knows the company’s CEO very well. After announcing his retirement, we have seen some interesting changes in programming, mainly ordered by Triple H, the new creative head.

In an interview for wrestler Swerve Strickland’s Swerve City podcast, Chris Jericho revealed his opinion about the changes we’ve been seeing in WWE in recent weeks and analyzed the pros and cons of Vince McMahon’s departure. Jericho believes that the positive changes will be seen very soon, while the negative changes will possibly come over time.

“Obviously there are things about Vince that don’t make sense, but I learned a lot about the psychology of the business and how to be a star, how to behave, how to be a real main eventer and a money draw. I think the pros, if that’s the correct word, the pros of Vince leaving WWE will be seen very quickly. There are many changes, very refreshing like the increase in time in the ring. The cons of Vince leaving won’t be felt for a few months, maybe more, six months or even a year.“.

“There are a lot of things that Vince did, little things, and I know that people make fun of him for his recent scandal, but has created legitimate stars. You can recognize them from a mile away. Look at the difference between Drew McIntyre now and before the last race he had. Vince worked with him to make him a star guy and a top star. The same with Roman Reigns. Completely different now than he was before he became heels. brock like baby faceI can say that Vince worked with him like a baby face. You can see it. I see it. Tough guys usually don’t want to smile.”

“Triple H never wanted to smile. babyfaces they smile That’s part of being a badass, you open that door of personality. A lot of those guys work in the image and likeness of Vince.. Stephanie McMahon has obviously been trained since day one. Hunter has been trained since day one. All of Vince’s principles will probably continue to be used.”

“Vince is a genius of a generationChris Jericho continued. “People can look at this and say, ‘You’re defending him.’ I’m just saying what I learned about the business from him and Pat Patterson, another genius. Vince also learned from Pat. Learning at that time is something that will end up harming you in the long run, without anyone’s fault, time simply moves on. He’s one of those guys who saw the business differently than everyone else. It would be great if he was still there to consult, but I don’t think Vince is going to allow himself to be consulted. Ever since he decided to leave or when he was asked to leave, whatever the story is, I don’t think he’s a half absent guy. You’ll have to go and find something else you like to do“.

