Chris Hemsworth will help you develop your mental strength in 10 minutes

Imagine meditating and connecting your body and mind with the help of the gorgeous Chris Hemsworthin addition to reducing stress and improving your well-being.

Does anything sound better than that? You can do it through 10 minute sessions with Hemsworth guided breathing exercises. In your application of fitness, Center, the actor prioritizes your well-being with this series of guided meditations, with his sexy and unmistakable background voice.

In an interview with Center, Chris explained why he is so passionate about promoting how to meditate. “Strength is more than just muscle… Do you want bigger biceps? Get up. Do you want to be stronger mentally? Meditation is the key,” he said.

At the beginning of the guided session, the actor asks that we find a comfortable position and that you sit or lie down, whichever you like best.

You also don’t need any equipment to start, just a space where you won’t be interrupted for a few moments.

This particular session that we are sharing with you was published for World Mental Health Day. However, you don’t have to go through hard times to benefit from introducing meditation into your life. These routines typically last up to 10 minutes, but can be as short as a minute or two, and are designed to help you tune in to your breathing, which in turn helps slow your heart rate, calm your mind, and reduce stress.

According to a meta-analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Human NeuroscienceSlow breathing techniques, like those used here by Hemsworth, can reduce anxiety, help develop a sense of calm and comfort, and improve emotional control.

Since this guided meditation is only 10 minutes long, you can combine it with Coach Hemsworth’s 10-Minute Ab Workout to build mental and physical strength in just 20 minutes, every day, without any equipment.

A marvel!