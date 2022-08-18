Chris Hemsworth shares the images of his daughter’s first and last visit to the Thor filming | Big Bang

The fourth and final installment of Thor is the most special for Chris Hemsworth and not only because of the box office success, that too. The actor wanted to thank so much love: “Thank you very much to everyone who saw Thor: Love & Thunder during the weekend. You have made it the number one movie in the world right now!”

But that is not what he will always remember. In this new installment he has been able to share the screen with his daughter indian rose. She appears at the end with Thor, her uncle. She is the daughter of Christian bale who has ensured that the girl’s father was during the filming of his daughter’s scene all the time pending that everything was fine.

You could not be more proud of the work that India has done to which He left total freedom to develop his character in their own way. And it seems that the result was better than expected.

The before and now

the husband of Elsa Pataky He has become nostalgic and has not only wanted to remember how this filming was so familiar, but he has also looked back when he made his first Thor movie. At that time, his daughter also stopped by, it was 2011 and she was just a baby.

Comparing shootings we can see that he has not changed much. He was a bruised blond with his superhero armor and his blond hair and beard back then and now. But the girl is something else.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is the most recent in Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero”, The actor wrote next to the two images clearly proud of his little girl.

Both Chris and Elsa have shown that their commitment to family is above all of Hollywood. In fact, they have never wanted to move to Los Angeles and have preferred that their children grow up surrounded by nature in Australia. But the children are growing up and are choosing their own path and it seems that some will follow in the footsteps of their parents.