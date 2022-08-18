Chris Hemsworth marks a functional training on a boat

Chris Hemsworth is famous for gaining more muscle than ever before for his fourth solo gig as the God of Thunder, his physique is on full display in Thor: Love and Thunder (literally, nude included), and he was recounting his body transformation – nothing to do with his beginnings as an actor – through updates in the gym. But in addition to pursuing his own gains, he’s also in the business of encouraging other people of all fitness levels to exercise more, and often. share workouts from your Centr wellness app on social media. These exercises range from accessible, low-impact routines to more intense supersets and “burn” sessions to increase muscle mass.

In a recent video on Instagram, Hemsworth announced that over the next eight weeks he will share a series of new workouts that he helped co-schedule with the Centr team. Although some of them will include a small amount of equipment –medicine balls and weights have been protagonists in previous training sessions–, The first installment in this new series is a no-equipment routine that focuses exclusively on bodyweight exercises and therefore can be done at home or on the go.

And to prove exactly that, Hemsworth demonstrates the entire circuit while on the upper deck of a Navy ship in the middle of the ocean, reportedly not far from the set of the recent Top Gun: Maverick movie. Hemsworth describes this offbeat training space as “one of the best places I have had the pleasure of training.”

The bodyweight routine consists of the following:

Squats (5 reps)

Bear step (5 meters)

Sit throughs (10 reps)

Push-ups (10 reps)

Mountain climbers (10 reps each side)

lunges (5 reps each side)

Skater (5 reps each side)

Rest 60 seconds after each round and complete the circuit a total of 10 times.